ShotSpotter will go dark in Durham, for now, as city doesn’t extend temporary contract

Durham declined to extend ShotSpotter’s contract Monday night, heeding the call from residents not to continue the gunshot surveillance program — at least for now.

A longer term decision will be made in March after Duke Law’s Wilson Center for Science and Justice completes an analysis of data collected during the pilot first year.

It was a split decision, and one of the first votes from the newly elected City Council since taking office earlier this month:

For: Mayor Leonardo Williams and Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton

Against: Nate Baker, Javiera Caballero, DeDreana Freeman and Carl Rist

ShotSpotter notifies 911 operators of gunfire detected by audio surveillance sensors in 3 square miles in east and southeast Durham, where the city says a third of all gunshot wounds occur.

The one-year pilot has been a source of controversy, and more than a dozen residents spoke about it Monday night. Police escorted one person who shouted during the debate outside of City Hall.

Gun violence is on the rise in the city in 2023, with 824 shootings — 42 fatal — reported as of Dec. 9, according to the most recent data from the Durham Police Department.

It would have cost $52,356 to use ShotSpotter for three more months while Duke Law completes its review, on top of the $225,500 paid to the California company for the first year.

This story will be updated.