ShotSpotter leads Jacksonville police to shooting that killed woman, injured man in Brentwood

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Monday morning in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10 a.m., police first received an alert from ShotSpotter, which is gunfire-sensing technology that is housed in the city’s Real-Time Crime Centers, for the 100 block of West 27th Street.

JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the call was then upgraded from shots fired to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man between the ages of 20 and 25 and a woman between the ages of 40 and 45 shot multiple times, Rudlaff said.

The woman died from her injuries and the man is in critical condition. The man and woman are not believed to be related to each other.

Multiple rounds were fired, and several people in the area heard this. Witnesses told police they could see someone running away after the shots were fired, but police are still working to get a full description of the suspected shooter.

They are working to find security cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting, Rudlaff said.

Because they are still working to determine the identity of the suspect, police do not yet know if the shooting was random or targeted.

Rudlaff said this shooting is not believed to be related to one that happened earlier Monday morning on the Westside.

