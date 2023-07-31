ShotSpotter used to find woman suspected of ‘negligently’ shooting gun in south Sacramento

A woman was arrested Sunday in south Sacramento after allegedly shooting a firearm in a densely populated neighborhood, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Steiner Drive just before 10 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

ShotSpotter technology allows law enforcement to detect and locate gunshots fired within a certain area.

Deputies located two women near the ShotSpotter activation, not far from Nicholas Elementary School, and “quickly discovered that one of the females ... placed an unknown object near the front of a vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They searched the area and found a loaded .22-caliber handgun, a magazine and ammunition.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported after the gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

She is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.