Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (HKG:639): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited's (HKG:639) released its most recent earnings update in April 2019, which revealed that the company benefited from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 1.8%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts perceive Shougang Fushan Resources Group's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for next year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 7.7%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates arriving at double digit 16% compared to today’s earnings and reduces to HK$1.0b by 2022.

Although it is informative knowing the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable to evaluate the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Shougang Fushan Resources Group's earnings trajectory over time, be more volatile. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 0.4%. This means that, we can anticipate Shougang Fushan Resources Group will grow its earnings by 0.4% every year for the next few years.

