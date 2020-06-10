Should America defund the police?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Ongoing protests in response to the killing of George Floyd have brought the issue of police violence into the national spotlight. The unrest renews attention to a long list of reforms aimed at limiting the number of people killed by police, including banning chokeholds, establishing use-of-force policies and increased accountability for officers who take someone’s life.

The protests have also raised awareness for the movement to “defund the police.” Over the course of just two weeks, the idea went from being largely unknown outside of activist circles to the center of debate about how to solve one of the nation’s most pressing issues.

Defunding the police, at its essence, means what it sounds like: reducing the size of police departments by cutting their funding. But details of what that would actually look like and what role police would have vary widely depending on which group is advocating the policy.

To some, defunding is a proposed step in a plan to fully eliminate police altogether — a view typically referred to as abolition. Others suggest shrinking departments so they focus only on the most critical law enforcement tasks, like investigating murders, and using the extra money to create emergency response programs to lessen potential violence. Less ambitious proposals call for reducing police funding to avoid budget cuts to other areas of government like schools and anti-poverty initiatives.

Why there’s debate

Despite disagreement over the scope of their proposals, advocates for defunding the police generally agree that reforming the existing system isn’t enough to eliminate police violence. Regardless of what use-of-force policies are in place or how much training is required, the mere presence of a police officer creates a life-or-death scenario, especially for black people, they argue. The wide variety of tasks police officers are asked to carry out — everything from traffic control to homelessness response to domestic abuse calls and mental health crises — means there are many opportunities for situations to turn violent.

Supporters of defunding believe that many, if not most, emergencies should be handled by response teams designed to resolve problems without violence, that are staffed with social workers, health care workers, mental health experts and conflict resolution specialists. This would not only reduce the risk of a situation like a mental health check turning deadly, but also free police to focus on solving violent crimes like murder and rape, advocates say.

Defunding police has been largely rejected by conservatives, who argue that cities would be overrun with crime and chaos without law enforcement to maintain order. The idea has also been met with skepticism by prominent Democrats, despite partywide agreement that major police reform is needed. House Democrats this week unveiled a bill to address police violence, but the proposal would not affect funding for law enforcement.

A common critique of defunding is that it would deny departments the resources they need to carry out changes that may prove to be more effective. Some even argue that increasing funding would be a better way to prevent police violence. Others say the idea is politically untenable and that pushing it too hard could undermine public support for police reform in general.

What’s next

The push to defund police has gained some early ground in two of America’s biggest cities. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has agreed to slash as much as $150 million from the LAPD budget and reinvest those funds into other programs. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he will divert an unspecified amount of money from police to other social services. Whether these moves are the beginning of a larger nationwide movement to reconsider police budgets is unclear.

Perspectives

Supporters

Money spent on police would be more helpful if invested in communities

“Instead, we need to provide our communities with opportunities to flourish. We need more funding for economic programming and community development. We need more funding for educational programs. We need more funding for social services that help victims of poverty and violence. We must prioritize the people over the police.” — Justin Brooks, The Appeal