Should prisoners be freed to stop outbreaks behind bars?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

As the coronavirus outbreak has escalated in the United States, public health officials have repeated the same pieces of advice over and over to help curb the virus’s spread: Practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.

Those measures are all but impossible for the 2.3 million people inside America’s jails and prisons. Inmates are often packed into crowded cells and common areas. Soap can be hard to come by, and hand sanitizer is frequently banned because of its alcohol content. “Jails and prisons struggle to provide even basic health services,” a former prison health official said.

Health experts have begun sounding the alarm about the potential for devastating and fast-spreading coronavirus outbreaks inside prisons and jails. “A storm is coming,” the chief medical officer for New York City’s jails said. There’s concern that jails and prisons could be major spreaders for the virus as released prisoners, guards and visitors carry it into the larger community. A surge in sick inmates could also overwhelm nearby hospitals, especially in rural areas.

Cases of COVID-19 are already popping up in prisons and jails. More than 80 people in New York’s jail system have reportedly tested positive as of Tuesday. California’s prison system saw its first confirmed case on Sunday.

Why there’s debate

Health experts and prison reform advocates argue for drastic measures to be taken to prevent mass infection and death among incarcerated people. The simplest steps, they say, are to significantly increase personal hygiene resources, screen people coming in for symptoms, provide improved access to health care and set up plans to humanely isolate confirmed cases.

Improving conditions inside jails and prisons will help, but experts argue that the only way to prevent severe outbreaks is to dramatically reduce the number of people locked up in the first place. Doing that would mean lowering the number of new inmates through steps like limiting enforcement on low-level crimes and suspending pretrial detention for those who can’t afford bail. It could also mean releasing inmates. Some have called for anyone near the end of their sentence to be released early. Others say inmates over age 65 should be let out unless they pose a specific public safety risk. Officials in many parts of the country have begun enacting some of these steps. President Trump said his administration is considering releasing some prisoners in the federal prison system.

Prison reform activists say preventing tragedy behind bars also requires changing common thinking about jails and prisons. The idea that they’re closed systems isolated from the broader community is incorrect, they argue, and the basic humanity of incarcerated people needs to be recognized. These steps will not only save lives, they say, but will also help prevent deadly riots like the ones that have happened in Italy and Colombia.

Perspectives

The prison population needs to be reduced dramatically

“The coronavirus pandemic requires us to act in ways we never would have imagined to mitigate virus spread. We need to rapidly decrease the population in the city’s jails to slow the spread of the virus.” — Robert L. Cohen, New York Daily News

Limit the number of new inmates

“Virtually no defendant should be admitted to jail during this emergency who does not pose a risk to public safety. By definition that includes anyone with bail set, whether they can pay it or not, and anyone subject to jail for a technical parole or probation violation.” — Editorial, Los Angeles Times

Release inmates facing the greatest risk from the virus

“Emergency powers should also be applied to order early jail releases and bond adjustments. Especially vulnerable groups include the immunocompromised, pregnant people, older adults, and those with underlying conditions that the virus is known to compound. Failing to release them risks their lives.” — Chantá Parker, Amanda Alexander and Jonathan Sacks, Detroit Free Press

Police should reduce enforcement of low-level offenses

“It is also critical that jails take swift action to reduce the number of people in confinement. Local law enforcement can safely reduce these numbers in several ways: These include reclassifying misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenses that do not threaten public safety into non-jailable offenses, using citations instead of arrests for all low-level crime and indefinitely postponing all parole and probation office visits.” — Amanda Klonsky, New York Times