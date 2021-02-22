Should teachers be prioritized for COVID vaccines?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Editor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

President Biden last week said teachers should be prioritized for coronavirus vaccinations as part of a push to reopen the nation’s schools for in-person instruction. His comments, which were echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, would seem to run counter to a statement made by the director of the CDC earlier this month when she said “vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools.”

The disconnect from within the federal government reflects the fractured nature of the debate over reopening schools. A growing body of scientific evidence has shown that schools can be reasonably safe for both students and staff with the proper precautions in place. Yet, schools in much of the country have remained closed, as local lawmakers in many cities have struggled to reach agreements with teachers unions on a plan to return to the classroom.

Both school policies and vaccination protocols are set at the state and local levels, which limits Biden’s ability to advance his goal of opening all of the nation’s K-8 schools to at least some in-person learning in his first 100 days in office. As of Monday, 30 states and Washington, D.C., had made some or all teachers eligible for the vaccines. Elsewhere, vaccines are still being reserved for frontline health care workers, the elderly and those with certain medical conditions.

Why there’s debate

Advocates for prioritizing teachers and other staff for vaccinations say it’s the only way to ensure that schools are safe, since many schools won’t have the resources to consistently enforce virus mitigation strategies like social distancing, masks and regular testing. New research shows the dangers in schools that don't adhere to strict protocols. Because they interact with so many people during their work day, teachers could — in theory — become superspreaders who set off major outbreaks as children bring the virus back home. Unless teachers are protected, others argue, schools that reopen will invariably have to close again if cases emerge, a disruption that could be more harmful than continuing remote classes.

Opponents of moving teachers up the eligibility list say it’s unfair for young school employees who face relatively low risk to receive limited vaccine doses ahead of older, more vulnerable groups. Others argue that teachers unions are asking for accommodations that other groups of essential workers haven’t received throughout the pandemic, even though they face significantly less danger than those in other professions. There are also concerns that waiting for all teachers to get the vaccine could mean distance learning goes on for months longer than it has to, especially considering the relatively low risk children face from the virus.

Another group makes a more pragmatic argument. While the practical case against prioritizing teachers is strong, the unions hold significant leverage. If vaccinating teachers is what it takes to get schools open, it’s worth doing so for the benefit of students and parents, they say.

What’s next

Even if teachers are prioritized for vaccines, that may not be enough to bring students back into the classroom in some places. Several large unions, citing the potential risk that vaccinated people may still spread the virus to others, have said that they may refuse to return to school even after their members are protected as long as community transmission remains high.

Perspectives

Supporters

It’s naive to think all schools can enforce virus mitigation protocols

“The fact is … the school environment can’t be made completely sterile. Classrooms are often small and overcrowded, many buildings are old with suboptimal ventilation and it’s nearly impossible to teach children, while also social distancing. … Not surprisingly, many are reluctant to return to the classroom until they feel their personal risk, and the risk to their families, is acceptable. The only way to do this is to vaccinate teachers now.” — Jonathan Reiner, CNN

Teachers could be superspreaders if not vaccinated

“The choice to vaccinate all adults in schools … reduces the likelihood of their infection, which keeps the students with whom they interact safer and thus entire neighborhoods by extension. In this way, prioritizing adults in school for vaccination amounts to a public-health force multiplier.” — Danny Benjamin & Kanecia Zimmerman, Education Week

Vaccinating teachers can help schools stay open for good

“If teachers and school staff are fully vaccinated before returning to school, it lowers the chance that classrooms will be disrupted, yet again, if and when COVID-19 cases occur in schools.” — Rhea Powell, Philadelphia Inquirer

Lawmakers should cave to union demands for the sake of the students

“Getting children back to school — for the sake of their education and mental health — deserves special consideration. If that means getting teachers vaccinated … so be it.” — Joan Vennochi, Boston Globe

Any agreement to vaccinate teachers should include a pledge to return to the classroom

“A zero-Covid scenario is very unlikely for the foreseeable future, even after mass vaccination. As a society we have to ask at what point we can expect citizens, and certainly those deemed essential workers like teachers, to accept a minimal degree of risk.” — David Zweig, Wired

Opponents

Teachers are essential, but not special

“The refusal of unions to teach is appalling. Imagine if the millions of grocery clerks who showed up for work over the past year had said they would not conduct in-person sales until they had been vaccinated? America would have starved. They came to work because their jobs were essential. But apparently teachers unions don’t believe teachers are essential. Millions of American parents say otherwise.” — Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post

Young, healthy teachers shouldn’t be in line before more vulnerable groups

“Teachers and other education personnel — a large number of whom are healthy young adults — are now at the front of the line for COVID vaccinations while many vulnerable seniors struggle to get inoculations. The data simply doesn’t justify this.” — Editorial, Las Vegas Review Journal

Only at-risk teachers should get priority

“At this early stage, we still think it makes the most sense to prioritize people based on their age or vulnerability, like a teacher with a heart condition. Let’s wait until more people are vaccinated, before we prioritize all teachers.” — Editorial, Star-Ledger

There shouldn’t be any job-based eligibility criteria at all

“I’m not sure such prioritization — or really any prioritization that creates complexity or administrative delay — is a good idea anyway. The closer we can get to ‘first-come, first-served, with the elderly allowed to cut in line,’ the better.” — Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review

Teachers unions are abusing their power to keep their members happy

“This really is one of the great scandals of the pandemic. At first unions demanded that cases drop in their cities before schools open. Now cases are falling almost everywhere. So unions are insisting that teachers must be vaccinated before returning.” — Editorial, Wall Street Journal

Students and families don’t have time to wait for all teachers to get the vaccine

“Younger staff are not at particular risk; it is generally safe for them to return to schools until vaccines become more widely available. Even if everyone could get their first shots today, it would take five to six weeks before they would be considered fully protected. That’s far too long.” — Editorial, Los Angeles Times

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Merrick Garland, Joe Biden haven't spoken about Hunter Biden investigation

    In his Senate confirmation hearing, nominee faced questions about how he would handle the federal investigation into the president's son.

  • President Joe Biden to lead moment of silence as US approaches half a million Covid deaths

    As the US stood on the brink of half a million dead from the coronavirus, President Joe Biden was due to mark the grim milestone with a moment of silence. Mr Biden, who has made tackling Covid-19 a priority for his administration, and Jill Biden, the First Lady, planned to mark the 500,000th American death with a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House on Monday night. The president will use "his own voice and platform to take a moment to remember the people whose lives have been lost, the families who are still suffering at what is still a very difficult moment in this country," said Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman. She said flags on federal property will be lowered to half staff for five days in remembrance. The most death toll in the US was 499,056, according to data from John Hopkins University.

  • Novavax Inks Gavi Supply Agreement For 1.1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

    Novavax has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the vaccine alliance, Gavi, to provide 1.1 billion doses of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for the COVAX facility. Novavax (NVAX) shares were up by about 4.8% and closed at $277.88 on Feb. 19. As part of the agreement, the biotechnology company along with the Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture and distribute the vaccine doses globally. SII will manufacture and distribute the vaccine doses under the existing agreement between Gavi and SII. Novavax’s CEO, Stanley C. Erck said, “We are proud to partner with all the COVAX collaborators and Serum Institute of India to provide global public health leadership and ensure that all countries have broad access to NVX-CoV2373. Novavax will play a critical role in the worldwide effort to provide access to safe and effective vaccines to end the pandemic.” Currently, Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 is participating in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in the US, Mexico and the UK. In January, the company had reported positive interim efficacy data from the vaccine’s trial in the UK. (See Novavax stock analysis on TipRanks) NVX‑CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax’s recombinant protein nanoparticle technology and includes the company’s proprietary Matrix‑M adjuvant. The purified protein is encoded by the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and is produced in insect cells. It is stable at 2°C to 8°C and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that allows distribution using standard vaccine supply chain channels. On Feb. 17, B. Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani raised the stock’s price target from $334 to $397 and reiterated a Buy rating. Mamtani said in a note to investors that the price target hike factors in “continued strength in execution on NVX-CoV2373 activities pertaining to clinical development, global regulatory filings, manufacturing scale-up, and commercial readiness.” Mamtani added, “we anticipate two near-term catalysts, in the form of the 3/1 earnings call and imminent FDA’s official guidance focused on vaccine development efforts against emerging variants, to help draw full appreciation from the Street of breakthrough potential of ‘2373 and the underlying protein subunit platform.” Overall, analysts are bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on 5 analysts recommending a Buy. The average analyst price target of $287.40 implies 3.4% upside potential to current levels. According to the TipRanks Smart Score system, Novavax scores a “Perfect 10” indicating that the stock has a high likelihood of outperforming the market. Related News: Uber Suffers Blow As UK Court Says Drivers Entitled To Worker Rights – Report IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Motosport Snaps Up KartKraft; Street Sees 41% Upside DTE Energy’s 4Q Earnings Outperform As Natural Gas Demand Picks Up Dynavax’s Hepatitis B Vaccine Authorized In Europe; Shares Rise 6% Coca-Cola Seeks Controlling Stake In BodyArmor Sports Drink - Report

  • Fauci cautiously warns we could still be wearing masks in 2022

    There’s no definitive timeline for when things will go back to pre-pandemic days, he said. According to The Washington Post, leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said masks may still be necessary in 2022 unless the number of new COVID-19 cases drastically reduces. During an appearance on CNN, Dr. Fauci told Dana Bash that there is no definitive timeline for when things will go back to how they were pre-pandemic, but the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says he’s waiting for the virus to “keep going down to a baseline that’s so low, there is virtually no threat.”

  • Anthony Fauci Says Americans Could Still Be Masking Up Against COVID-19 in 2022

    On Sunday, Fauci told CNN it's "possible" Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022 to protect themselves from COVID but predicts a "degree of normality."

  • Will Trump start his own party? How his ongoing popularity threatens Republican unity

    Survey finds 46 per cent of GOP voters would defect if ex-president formed new venture

  • The fear of needles can overpower the fear of death. Here’s how to overcome the phobia

    Caridad Galastica is aware that some four million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Florida so far.

  • Xavier Becerra: Biden’s Most Divisive Cabinet Nominee

    West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin made news on Friday night when he announced his opposition to the confirmation of Neera Tanden, President Biden’s pick to run the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden’s “overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.” If Manchin really means what he said — if his opposition is rooted in principle and not an attempt at political triangulation — then he should also reject the nomination of Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra’s transgressions are far graver than Tanden’s gratuitously insulting tweets, and his confirmation would have a much more toxic and detrimental impact on the country. As California attorney general, Becerra has been an exceptionally ruthless aggressor in the culture wars. He has attempted to use the power of the state to crush a wide array of average Americans — from religious dissenters to pro-life pregnancy counselors and independent journalists. In 2017, Becerra filed felony charges against the pro-life activists and citizen-journalists who had gone undercover to expose Planned Parenthood’s gruesome practice of selling the body parts of aborted babies to biotech companies. Becerra had not gone after animal-rights activists for similar investigative tactics. In response to Becerra’s actions, one writer at the left-wing magazine Mother Jones called the Planned Parenthood videos “a legitimate investigation, and no level of government should be in the business of chilling it.” Becerra was rebuked by the liberal editorial page of the Los Angeles Times for his “disturbing overreach.” In 2018, Becerra and the State of California were smacked down by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case NIFLA v. Becerra over a state law forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortion. In 2019, Becerra aggressively opposed the merger of two religiously affiliated hospital chains in California because the resulting consolidated chain could reduce access to both abortion and gender-reassignment surgeries. In 2020, Becerra was rebuked for his zealous defense of a California law requiring abortion coverage in insurance plans offered by churches. The Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services ruled that California’s abortion mandate violated a federal law known as the Weldon amendment, which prohibits federal funding of states and localities that force health providers and insurers to participate in or cover abortion. Becerra refused to comply. In 2021 — in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic — it is hard to think of a worse choice than Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. To fight the pandemic, the Biden administration needs a health and human services secretary who has the broad trust of the public, but it’s going to be impossible for Becerra to earn the trust of those who constitute nearly half the country and believe (with reason) that Becerra wants to crush them and drive them from the public square. Democrats only need to imagine the difficulty that a culture warrior such as Rick Santorum would have in convincing the residents of Berkeley, Calif., to “trust the science” about the benefits of a new vaccine. (The comparison is not entirely fair to Santorum: The former GOP Pennsylvania senator was a lightning-rod in the culture wars, but he had some experience with health policy and wasn’t nearly as zealous as Becerra.) What’s just as bad as Becerra’s lack of trust from the public is his lack of relevant experience. He has no experience in public health or medicine or at the Department of Health and Human Services. He lacks executive experience running a large and complex organization — the kind of experience that would be useful as the government distributes vaccines and adapts to new variants of the virus. Any Biden nominee to run HHS will share the president’s liberal views on abortion and transgender issues, but Becerra’s record guarantees that he will use HHS’s broad rulemaking authority to aggressively wage a culture war and alienate many Americans. There is nothing Becerra can say at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that can erase that record. Many of Biden’s other nominees show that the president is more than capable of selecting qualified Cabinet members with bipartisan credibility. Treasury secretary Yellen, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin were each confirmed by overwhelming bipartisan Senate majorities. It has been befuddling to many of Biden’s friends and foes alike that he chose an unqualified ideologue to run HHS during a pandemic. A majority of the Senate should reject Becerra and give Biden an opportunity to try again.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of February 15th – 21st, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Creso Pharma Signs $2.5 Million Distribution Deal, Enters New Lucrative Asian Markets Poised to Capitalize on the Massive New Market Opportunity, Creso Pharma Has Signed an Exclusive Distribution Deal to Bring the Company’s CBD Products Into Pakistan and the Philippines Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced the signing of a new comprehensive distribution agreement with Route2 Pharm, a leading nutritional supplements company to bring Creso’s innovative Hemp-derived CBD products into the Asian markets of Pakistan and the Philippines. The deal will also see Creso look at other potential target markets, with an additional total addressable market of over 750 million people. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE 9. Could the Federal Government Help Legalize Psychedelics? Psychedelics Are Going Mainstream – Not Only is the U.S. FDA Supportive of Research, But Dozens of Medical Studies Are Proving Such Treatments Could Be Helpful, Including Johns Hopkins Medicine and New York University In research to date, Psilocybin has been found to help treat mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and PTSD. LSD may be able to help patients with alcohol addiction and other mental disorders. MDMA-assisted therapy could help treat eating disorders, including anorexia and binge eating. READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS LEGALIZATION ARTICLE 8. Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Vape Gets Green Light for Arizona Launch + RWB Bullish Chart Setup Following the Arizona Launch, Platinum Vape Products Will Be Available in 5 of America’s Top 10 Revenue Generating States, With Combined 2020 Sales of Over $7.6 Billion With products already available in Michigan, California and Oklahoma, Red White & Bloom’s (OTCQX: RWBYF) Platinum Vape (PV) is set to enter Arizona and Illinois in 2021. Further solidifying its place at the top of the Cannabis industry, Platinum’s ultra-premium products continue to rack up awards, with PV earning two more awards for products in its THC gummies and chocolates categories READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 7. Can LSD Cure Our Pandemic Anxiety? MindMed is Spending Big to Find Out While Many People Will Look Back on the Pandemic as a Dark Time, it Has Also Spurred Some Positive Developments—Most Notably in the Field of Drug Development Now, a handful of companies believe the pandemic could lead to a profound change in how we address mental health. MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) is one of those companies. The Toronto-based firm is led by JR Rahn, a former Uber executive whose cocaine addiction led him to try Psychedelics as a treatment—an experience he credits with saving his life. Rahn believes drugs like LSD could hold the key to helping the millions of people who have been driven to despair by the pandemic. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 6. Champignon Brands Prepares New CSE Listing Statement as Company Works Towards Being Reinstated for Trading Champignon Announced That the Company Has Filed a Draft of a New Listing Statement With the BCSC and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Led by world-renowned depression researcher Dr. Roger McIntyre as its Chairman and CEO, Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF) is a research-driven Psychedelics company specializing in breakthrough Ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. The company works closely with subsidiaries including AltMed Capital Corp. The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) is wholly owned by AltMed. READ FULL CHAMPIGNON BRANDS ARTICLE 5. What’s Next For the Cannabis Industry Under Biden-Harris? In the Midst of National Tumult, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Took Hold of the Highest Office in the United States While there are many important questions regarding the new administration’s approach to policy once they take the reins, there’s one that’s been on all of our minds across the Cannabis industry: How will the Biden-Harris administration impact the industry as a whole? READ FULL BIDEN-HARRIS CANNABIS ARTICLE 4. California Would Legalize Possession of Psychedelics Like LSD, DMT and Psilocybin Under New Senate Bill Possession of Psychedelics Such as Psilocybin Mushrooms, LSD and DMT Would Be Legalized in California Under a New Senate Bill That Was Introduced on Wednesday The legislation, filed by Sen. Scott Wiener (D) and three Assembly cosponsors, would additionally provide expungements for people with prior criminal records for possession or use. It would also establish a working group tasked with studying potential future regulatory systems for Psychedelics and making recommendations on the issue to lawmakers by January 1, 2024. MDMA, Ketamine, Mescaline and Ibogaine are among the other substances that would be covered under the proposal, which would also allow for social sharing. READ FULL CALIFORNIA PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 3. Patients Flock to Florida’s Medical Marijuana Program, Driving Surge in Job Growth That Growth is Expected to Continue, With Sales Projected to Top $6 Billion in Annual Sales By 2030 in Florida That growth is expected to continue, with sales projected to top $6 billion in annual sales by 2030 in Florida. Florida recorded nearly $1.23 billion in Marijuana sales in 2020, according to the report posted by Leafly and Whitney Economics. Florida’s sales were more than every state except California and Colorado, where marijuana is legal for adults. READ FULL FLORIDA MMJ ARTICLE 2. New Massachusetts Bills Would Decriminalize All Drugs and Study Regulated Sales of Psychedelics Calls to End Criminal Prohibition Have Been Growing Across the State, and Two City Councils—in Somerville and Cambridge—Earlier This Year Adopted Measures Making Possession of Psychedelics the Municipalities’ Lowest Law Enforcement Priorities Massachusetts lawmakers introduced legislation Friday that will attempt to end the state’s war on drugs. One proposal would remove criminal penalties for possession of all drugs, while the other would establish a task force to study plant- and fungi-based Psychedelics with the eventual goal of legalizing and regulating the substances. READ FULL MASSACHUSETTS PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 1. 37 Members of Congress Ask Biden to Issue Mass Marijuana Pardons Ahead of Legalization 37 members of Congress Sent a Letter to President Biden on Thursday, Calling on Him to Use Executive Authority to Mass Pardon All People With Non-Violent Federal Marijuana Convictions Thirty-seven members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling on him to use executive authority to mass pardon all people with non-violent federal Marijuana convictions. READ FULL CANNABIS PARDONS ARTICLE Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden to hold memorial as US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

    Where Donald Trump suggested the death toll might reach 60,000 now experts fear it could rival those lost to the 1918 flu pandemic Joe Biden is expected to mark the US passing 500,000 deaths from coronavirus in a similar way to the memorial that marked 400,000 deaths last month. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden is set to mark the latest tragic milestone of Covid deaths in the US on Monday night, with a candlelit commemoration and moment of silence for the 500,000 who will have lost their lives. With the heart-wrenching landmark approaching, the White House was preparing for a sunset ceremony focused on those who have died and their grieving loved ones. With his wife, Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, by his side, the president was expected to echo the commemoration held for Covid victims at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration. He said then: “To heal we must remember.” Such events implicitly underscore the vast gulf in approach and empathy levels between Biden and his predecessor in the Oval Office. Donald Trump rarely spoke about the hundreds of thousands who died on his watch. When he did it was usually to boast about his administration’s successes in fighting the pandemic. Last April, Trump predicted that 60,000 people might die from the virus – a measure of how wrong he was, given the new tally. That milestone was crossed later in April. Now a much closer landmark would be the 675,000 who died in the US during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, a death toll that once seemed unthinkable from Covid-19 and yet is now glaringly on the horizon. Seasoned medical experts who have waged battles with infectious diseases for decades expressed open dismay at the imminent surpassing of half a million deaths. Anthony Fauci, the public face of the US response to coronavirus who was sidelined by Trump but is Biden’s chief medical adviser, bluntly described the milestone as “terrible”. As a sign of the jitters that continue to grip the country, Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, warned Americans that they might have to continue wearing masks into 2022. Peter Hotez, a global health scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, asked on Twitter: “How did we get to this awful place?” Answering his own question, he said one important factor had been an “anti-science disinformation campaign” under Trump that “downplayed the epidemic, said it was a hoax and discredited masks”. Against so dark a backdrop, the Biden administration is moving steadily towards achieving its stated goal of 100m vaccinations within its first 100 days. Latest figures show that more than 60m doses of vaccine have been put in people’s arms, with some 13% of the US population having received one shot and almost 6% two. The impact of the vaccination program is clearly visible, with signs the worst of the pandemic has passed. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed an almost 30% decline in the weekly load of new cases in the US, the steepest week-on-week decline since the pandemic began. But with the daily reported count of new cases still running at more than 55,000, and deaths at more than 1,000 a day, nobody is rushing to declare the health crisis over. New variants of the virus continue to cause anxiety, with at least seven identified within the US. The most promising aspect of the current picture is the evident determination of the Biden administration to avoid the mistakes of the past. Where Trump sat back, passing the buck largely to states which followed a patchwork of different and often contradictory strategies, Biden has actively engaged the federal government in the distribution of vaccines. The president has brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fema, into the center of the operation with responsibility for coordinating vaccination efforts. He has instructed the federal response to make a top priority of opening vaccination centers in black, Latino and other minority communities where Covid has been most devastating yet vaccination levels have been disproportionately low. The approach, which has led to federal support for vaccination sites in communities hit hard, is in stark contrast to the Trump model. As one Fema official told NBC News: “Anything Trump did, we’re doing the opposite.” Despite the contrast in approaches, racial disparities continue to plague the US experience of Covid. Newly released data suggests Latino and black Americans are being vaccinated at rates substantially below those of white Americans, even though they have suffered the most severe health consequences of the pandemic. As Sharrelle Barber, an epidemiologist who specializes in race and health inequities, put it: “500,000 souls in the US … Our shared humanity requires that we grieve, but also that we fight against the systems of oppression that created the avoidable and unjust deaths that we have witnessed.”

  • Teachers may play role in in-school COVID-19 transmission: U.S. CDC

    The Wisconsin study found significantly lower virus spread within schools compared with transmission in the surrounding communities. An investigation involving about 2,600 students and 700 staff members of a Georgia school district's elementary schools showed nine clusters of COVID-19 cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools, the CDC said.

  • Biden moves to even the vaccine playing field

    Boeing grounded more than 100 planes after United passengers watched flaming engine fall from sky.

  • The Child Benefit Plan in the COVID Relief Bill Could Be a 'Foundational' Piece of the American Safety Net

    "Part of it is knowing that you have that cushion next month and you don't have to think about, 'How am I going to fill this $300 gap? ... What predatory lender do I have to use?'”

  • 21 Easy Kitchen Storage Ideas Because Everyone Could Do With More Space

    In our dreams (and Pinterest boards ), we have a palatial custom kitchen with a merchandised walk-in pantry. In reality, our pots and pans teeter in cupboards and our junk...

  • Ex-Florida police officer arrested after live-streaming Capitol riots

    Lentz was seen in a Facebook live where he can be heard saying: ‘You cannot stop millions of people’

  • Oscar Valdez upsets Miguel Berchelt with crushing KO for WBC super featherweight title

    Valdez lifted the WBC super featherweight belt from Berchelt at the MGM Grand Conference Center, showing speed and power and a total game.

  • "Snow angels" help dig out Action News van

    The snow was piling up in Montgomery County, Pa. on Monday as yet another winter storm pushed through the region.

  • Republican Legislatures Are Trying To Ban Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports

    The bills are obvious attempts to restrict LGBTQ rights under the guise of solving phony concerns about athletic advantage.

  • Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

    Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group's annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

  • Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys have a Fab 5, but someone crashes

    A party crasher to the usual suspects of projections. See what the national reporters have to say about Dallas' pick in the 2021 NFL draft.