Should the minimum wage be raised to $15 per hour?

Mike Bebernes
·Editor

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Congressional Democrats have taken the first steps toward passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help the country overcome the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to funding for stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and vaccinations, among others, it includes a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The current national minimum wage of $7.25 was established in 2009. If the Democrats’ plan were to become law, that figure would immediately increase to $9.50 and gradually rise every year until it reaches $15 in 2025. After that, it would be reviewed annually and could be raised even higher if the median wages of all workers go up.

While the federal minimum wage has remained static for more than a decade, many states have increased theirs substantially in recent years. In November, Florida became the eighth state to approve a plan to raise its minimum wage to $15. But there are still 21 states where the minimum wage has stayed at $7.25. About 32 million American workers would see a raise if the federal minimum wage went up, according to a recent analysis.

Debates over the merits and drawbacks of raising the minimum wage have persisted since Congress established the first federal minimum wage of 25 cents per hour in 1938. It has gone up incrementally over the years, but the actual value of the minimum wage has gone down when accounting for inflation. For example, the minimum wage of $1.60 in 1968 would be worth $12.22 in today’s dollars.

Why there’s debate

Supporters of increasing the minimum wage say it would improve the lives of millions of low-wage American workers. It’s unconscionable, they argue, for anyone working full time to still live below the poverty level. Putting more money in the pockets of the working class would also boost the economy by increasing consumer spending and decreasing the number of people who rely on government services, they say. Businesses would benefit from having a more stable, more productive workforce, proponents say.

A higher minimum wage would also reduce income inequality that has skyrocketed in the U.S. in recent decades. The gender and racial wealth gaps would also shrink, since women and people of color are more likely to be minimum wage workers. Boosting the minimum wage would also be smart politics, since polling indicates the idea is extraordinarily popular with voters.

Critics of a minimum wage increase say it would ultimately harm the very workers it’s intended to help. If the cost of labor goes up, businesses will respond by cutting staff, meaning there will be fewer job opportunities for the most vulnerable workers, they argue. Companies may also increase prices on their goods to keep up with higher expenses, which could cause inflation.

Others say boosting the minimum wage may be wise in bright economic times, but doing so during a crippling recession would lead countless small businesses — already struggling to keep their doors open — to shutter permanently. Another group opposes the idea of having a federal minimum wage at all, since economic factors, such as cost of living, vary widely in different parts of the country. Minimum wage rates should be established at the state or even local level, they contend.

What’s next

The fate of Democrats’ plan was thrown into question on Thursday when the Senate voted to approve an amendment that would bar an increase to the minimum wage during a pandemic, though it’s unclear whether that limitation would apply to the phased-in schedule of the current proposal.

Even if the $15 minimum wage stays in the stimulus bill, it may face a tough road to passage. Some moderate Democrats have expressed skepticism about the plan. It’s also possible that the provision may not qualify under the complex set of rules that Democrats are using to pass their stimulus bill while avoiding a GOP filibuster.

Perspectives

Supporters

A higher minimum wage would reduce inequality

“The only way to lift our nation out of this crisis of racial and economic injustice is to lift up the tens of millions of working families who are currently being crushed by our rigged economy.” — Ieisha Franceis, Charlotte Observer

Higher wages would reduce the cost of government social services

“Enhanced purchasing power of better-paid workers pays off, pumping more money into the economy and reducing the cost of taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare and food stamps that keep families of underpaid workers afloat.” — Editorial, Baltimore Sun

When workers have more money to spend, the whole economy benefits

“If we want to pull our economy out of its downward spiral, we need to increase consumer spending. There’s no better way to do that than to put more money into the hands of the people who are most likely to spend it immediately: low-wage workers.” — Morris Pearl, Fortune

Evidence from the states shows that higher wages aren’t a job killer

“Unless minimum wages are raised to levels higher than anything currently being proposed, hiking the minimum won’t have major negative effects on employment — but it will have significant benefits in terms of higher earnings and a reduction in poverty.” — Paul Krugman, New York Times

Some people would be harmed, but the overall impact would be positive

“We have seen big increases in the minimum wage in New York, California and a number of other states and some cities like Seattle, and really no negative impacts on unemployment or employment. Now that doesn’t mean that there is not going to be some businesses hurt or some that will go out of business, that happens. But the question is, what’s the net effect? And all the evidence is that the increase we are talking about ... should not have negative impacts economy-wide.” — Economist Dean Baker to Yahoo Finance

The pandemic has shown just how valuable low-wage workers are to society

“Essential workers, those hailed as saviors for keeping America afloat amid a once-in-a-century pandemic, are once again simply unskilled folks not worth even $15 per hour. That pretty much sums up the attitude of those against raising the federal minimum hourly wage.” — Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic

There are simple ways to support businesses that might struggle to pay higher wages

“So there are some real dangers of minimum wage. The kind of big layoff disaster that economists used to fear is highly unlikely, but Biden should include safeguards like these so that poor areas, recession-hit employers and small businesses are protected from the potential downsides of his minimum wage hike.” — Noah Smith, Bloomberg

A low minimum wage allows businesses to exploit their workers

“Stepping back even further: Does it make sense to allow businesses offering poverty wages to flourish? Do we want, as a society, to have an economy made up of businesses that rely on poverty wages? The answer, I believe, is clearly no.” — Annie Lowery, Atlantic

Opponents

A higher minimum wage would be a job killer

“The consensus of economists is that a hike in the minimum wage costs jobs. It makes sense: If employers are required to pay more in wages to their employees, they will be able to afford fewer of them.” — Jarrett Skorup, National Review

The most vulnerable workers would be hurt by a higher minimum wage

“Minimum wage laws don’t make people more productive; they just force employers to extract the required wage increases from others in ways that leave many worse off. This includes cutting positions and raising prices, actions that above all harm younger, less-educated or otherwise marginalized workers.” — Rachel Greszler, NBC News

There are better, less risky, ways to help struggling families

“The Biden administration surely recognizes that all of its major policy proposals involve trade-offs. The costs of any specific program must be weighed against potential benefits elsewhere. Cash transfers to families for their children are a better and more transparent set of benefits than an increase in the minimum wage.” — Tyler Cowen, Boston Herald

Minimum wage decisions shouldn’t be made at the national level

“One glaring question: Rural America isn't operating with the same resources as those in New York City, and states and localities can set their own minimum wages. Why the machete instead of the scalpel?” — Billy Binion, Reason

Struggling businesses will collapse if their labor costs go up

“If small businesses are already on the cusp of failure and need help just to pay their employees, why impose a big wage increase that makes doing so more difficult?” — Andy Puzder, Fox News

A recession is the worst time to consider a minimum wage increase

“This is bad enough during prosperous times. But to embark down this road as small businesses attempt to rebound from the devastation wrought by COVID is to signal a callous indifference to their fate.” — Editorial, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boosting the minimum wage would increase the number of jobs lost to automation

“Robots of all kinds were already doing many jobs viewed as impossible for a machine to do just a few years ago, and the pandemic has accelerated that trend. Eventually, most unskilled jobs will be done by machines; and the more costly unskilled labor becomes because of higher minimum wages and other regulations, the faster the substitution will take place.” — Richard W. Rahn, Washington Monthly

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Latest Stories

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

    An 18-year-old from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case. John Pierce, a Los Angeles lawyer, had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse's defense, helping raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse's $2 million bail in November. Rittenhouse, who is white and was 17 at the time, is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Biden unites with all past presidents - apart from Trump - to call for end to ‘political extremism’

    'For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time' says US president

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Biden seemingly doesn't care about Larry Summers' criticism of his big stimulus bill

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Teens Who Set House on Fire Killing Immigrant Family of 5 To Be Tried as Adults

    Two 16-year-olds will face charges as adults after setting fire to a house that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch in Denver last year. Arrest and charges: Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, two of the three arrested teens connected to the fire that killed members of an immigrant family in August 2020, have been charged as adults, prosecutors said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Per earlier @CBSDenver reporting, @DenverDAsOffice today announced two suspects are being charged as adults in the August arson fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Liz Cheney reportedly told GOP conference she won't apologize for impeachment vote

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) held her ground in a closed-door House Republican conference meeting Wednesday, CNN reports. Cheney, who has faced criticism from some GOP House members for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump last month, reportedly calmly but firmly told those gathered she won't apologize for the vote. The No. 3 House Republican also reportedly called for a vote on her status as the House Republican conference chair, which, CNN notes, was interpreted by some in the room to mean Cheney is confident about her standing. Indeed, most Republicans have not gone after Cheney, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is also reportedly planning to defend Cheney and make the case for her to remain in the leadership position. House @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy has been telling ppl he plans to DEFEND Liz Cheney during closed-door meeting and make the case for her to stay in leadership, per sources. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) February 3, 2021 Meanwhile, regarding the separate, but related, GOP drama in the lower chamber, McCarthy issued an official statement Wednesday condemning past conspiracy theory-laden comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), but he did not indicate any plans to kick her off committees, instead saying he'll "hold her to her word" that she'll hold herself to a "higher standard" as a member of Congress. McCARTHY condemns GREENE but doesn’t say he will kick her off committees pic.twitter.com/uF8AjJfGUD — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concreteSenate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a U.S. departure

    Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against U.S. troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. Over the past 17 years, the municipal employee has watched his city fall to the United States, al Qaeda, Islamic State and, most recently, Iraqi forces fighting alongside Iran-backed paramilitaries. Ibrahim said the presence of U.S. troops in recent years helped suppress remaining Islamic State militants and rein in the Iran-backed militias - mutual foes accused by Iraqi officials of attacking locals.

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • Meat, cheese and gas will cost more under new carbon tax

    The price of meat, cheese and gas heating will increase under plans for carbon taxes being drawn up by Boris Johnson. As part of his net-zero carbon target, the Prime Minister is planning to expand the "polluter pays" principle beyond industries such as aviation to all areas of the economy. Government departments have been told to produce a price for carbon emissions emanating from various goods and services, a Whitehall memo seen by The Times reveals. "The Chancellor and the Prime Minister want a sector-by-sector view on how we could implement some form of carbon pricing ... in the next decade," the memo states. It suggests that these could include a direct "carbon tax".

  • Pfizer drops India vaccine application after regulator seeks local trial

    Pfizer Inc said on Friday it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study. The decision means the vaccine will not be available for sale in the world's two most populous countries, India and China, in the near future. Unlike other companies conducting small studies in India for foreign-developed vaccines, Pfizer had sought an exception citing approvals it had received elsewhere based on trials done in countries such as the United States and Germany.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Trump supporters furious over column saying ex-president shouldn’t have presidential library

    On Thursday the Obama Foundation announced work for the Obama Presidential Center will start in 2021

  • Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

    The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Between the lines: FEMA's full request was for 10,000 troops to be deployed to 100 mass vaccination sites. It's unclear if or when this will happen.Details: The first contingent of troops will arrive in California "within the next ten days to begin operations there around Feb. 15, with additional vaccination missions soon to follow," White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced at a press briefing.The military will eventually seek to administer as many as 450,000 vaccines a day, according to CNN.The DOD will provide a press briefing Friday afternoon with more details. The big picture: Slavitt also announced that "six more companies will surge manufacturing of at-home test kits, with the goal of — by summer — having millions of Americans being able to access at-home tests."The bottom line: The Biden administration is engaging in a "whole-of-government" campaign to curb the coronavirus pandemic and get the country on the path to normalcy.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • ‘Pushing children into transgenderism.’ Biden’s pro-LGBT orders decried by MS governor

    Gov. Tate Reeves called the legislation a “radical social experiment.”