Should the NBA stand up to China?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

What’s happening:

A simple tweet by an NBA general manager escalated into an international incident that put the business relationship between one of America’s most prominent sports leagues and the world’s second-largest economy at risk.

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey posted — then quickly deleted — a tweet expressing solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong who are opposed to the Chinese government, prompting a strong backlash in mainland China. Morey apologized, as did Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and star player James Harden. Other basketball stars, like Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have avoided making political statements when commenting on the situation.

The NBA has spent decades cultivating an audience among China’s nearly 1.4 billion citizens. Several Chinese businesses, including the state television network, have said they’re suspending their relationships with the Rockets in response to Morey’s tweet.

The furor erupted at the same time the NBA was holding preseason events in China. Some festivities were canceled, but an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets was allowed to go forward on Thursday.

Why there’s debate:

The NBA has come under criticism for allowing an authoritarian government to impose censorship on its players and executives in the interest of protecting its bottom line. Others have accused the league of hypocrisy for embracing a progressive image when players and coaches express opinions on domestic political issues, only to stifle them when powerful business interests become upset.

As many as 800 million Chinese citizens watched the NBA last year and some players have cultlike fanbases, giving the league unparalleled power to draw attention to human rights abuses in China, some argue.

The NBA’s defenders say the league has far too much invested in China to risk its business in the country. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the situation has already had “fairly dramatic consequences” on the league’s finances. More provocation could further damage the partnership in a way that hurts not only the league’s profits, but player salaries as well. Others argue it’s unfair to single out the NBA when many of America’s biggest corporations also fall in line with China’s policies in order to gain access to the market.

What’s next:

According to reports from the arena, the scene at Thursday’s exhibition game in Shanghai felt like a “shift back toward normalcy,” suggesting that on-the-court action might serve to temper tensions. The NBA’s regular season begins Oct. 22.

Perspectives

Push back

The NBA’s popularity in China gives it power most businesses don’t have

“Far from being vulnerable in this fight, the NBA holds all the leverage. It should take stock of basketball’s long history in China, its own enduring popularity there, and the 800 million Chinese who watched its broadcasts last year. The government won’t be keen to pick a fight that tempts so many fans to defy it, and the NBA should be able to safely stand its ground.” — Adam Minter, Bloomberg

Companies need to stop trying to have it both ways when doing business with China

“Businesses are not supposed to be this brittle, but American companies continue to approach the mirage of the Chinese economy as if it is open for the taking, and that the American consumer (and their representatives in Washington) are going to continue to ignore the ‘authoritarian straddle’ these companies have to undertake to appease Beijing while trying to not displease Washington.” — Danny Crichton, TechCrunch

China risks prompting protests from NBA stars by overplaying its hand

“The Chinese can limit or stop a lot of information, but if star players — or celebrities in any walk of life who are now clued in on this — start, say, writing ‘Hong Kong’ on their shoes or relentlessly supporting the protests, that can break through the wall. If those same stars are banned, or limited, from doing business in China, then they may be even more motivated to do it.” — Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

The NBA should end all business with China

“The only way for the NBA to wash its hands of these issues is to completely move out of China altogether.” — Rohan Nadkarni, Sports Illustrated