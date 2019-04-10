Shouldn't it be easier — and cheaper — to file taxes?

The closer you get to April 15, the more you might wonder why, exactly, we are paying someone to help us pay money to the federal government.

Even if you're getting a tax refund, you might wonder why you have to take on this extra cost of buying tax software.

If Americans have a do-it-yourself spirit, why are we spending $40 or $50 a pop or more on software to fulfill a federal obligation to file a tax return by April 15?

Shouldn't the federal government simplify the process for those who do their own taxes?

After all, we've moved far away from the days when most of us filled out paper returns and stuck them in the mail. About 90% of individuals electronically file their tax returns.

Good luck with that taxpayer-friendly dream.

This month, Congress moved closer to making it illegal for the Internal Revenue Service to create its own online system of tax filing. The measure is tucked into the Taxpayer First Act, a bill supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

The House passed the bill – aimed at modernizing the IRS – on Tuesday by voice vote. The vote was one week after the House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill.

Among other things, the legislation tackles identity theft protection and taxpayer rights during the enforcement process.

It’s unknown when the bill would be considered by the Senate.

According to a ProPublica report on Tuesday, companies including Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, and H&R Block have lobbied for years to block the IRS from creating an expansive, free, consumer-friendly online tax filing system.

And it has worked – Congress now is formally siding with them.

What we have now instead is a little-used, limited system called Free File at www.irs.gov. Make no mistake, Free File can work for some people who know how to use it.

Free, easy-to-use software for those with incomes below $66,000 is available at www.irs.gov. Free state return options are available too. But this isn't open to everyone.

70% could use Free File

The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent office within the IRS, has criticized the system, noting that Free File, which comprises different software programs provided by private tax-preparation companies, is underutilized and the IRS has failed to set standards for improvement.

The IRS rolled out a news release in early March titled "Free File is Growing." The release noted that more than 55 million returns have been completed via Free File – get this, that's since the program, now in its 17th year, began.

While 70% of taxpayers could qualify to use Free File, we're looking at a tiny fraction of people who actually use it.

The National Taxpayer Advocate's 2018 report to Congress noted that only about 2.5 million people filed returns using Free File software in fiscal year 2018.

"The IRS is devoting minimal resources to oversight and testing of this program to understand why taxpayers aren’t using it and how the services offered could be improved," the report stated.

Such a lack of oversight "can further erode taxpayers’ trust in fair tax administration," the report added.

"Electronic filing has increased greatly since 2002, but the goals of the Free File program have stagnated and use of the program has steadily declined," the taxpayer advocate wrote.

"In tax year 2016, only 2.3% of eligible taxpayers used Free File software, and only 0.20% of eligible taxpayers used Free File Fillable Forms," according to the report.

No money is put toward marketing the program. The IRS no longer conducts satisfaction surveys, which the agency claims is because of budget constraints, the taxpayer advocate said.

National Consumer Law Center Of Counsel Mandi Matlock said many taxpayers don't even know about the Free File program. And many who know about it often are discouraged by the limitations and complex rules.

Matlock said users must contend with an online maze to figure out which alliance member's criteria they can meet. (Free File alliance members have varying criteria to qualify.)

Some software programs on the platform, for example, apply only to people of a certain age or income. The IRS site provides a form that you'd fill out that includes your age, income, state of residence and other information to help you find the software that could be available to you.