‘You shouldn’t be able to breathe you stupid b******’: Officer’s last words to man who died caught on bodycam

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Footage from Marshall County Jail obtained by NewsChanel5, of the death of William Jennette, in May 2020&lt;/p&gt; (Marshall County Jail/NewsChannel5 Nashville)

Footage from Marshall County Jail obtained by NewsChanel5, of the death of William Jennette, in May 2020

(Marshall County Jail/NewsChannel5 Nashville)

A Tennessee man who died of breathing difficulties was told he was “a stupid b*****d” by police officers who restrained him, recent footage shows.

On Thursday, NewsChannel5 obtained footage from May 2020 of Lewisberg officers restraining 48-year-old William Jennette, a father of five.

Officers from a jail in Marshall County forced Jennette to the floor for refusing to get into a restraining chair, calling for back-up.

According to NewsChannel5, after telling offers he was unable to breath, Jennette was told by a female Lewisberg officer: "You shouldn't be able to breathe, you stupid b*****d”.

Another officer added, in reference to to the risk of suffocating Jennette, "Easy, easy — remember asphyxiation, guys".

In his final moment, according to jail footage, Jennette told an officer “I’m good”, but the officer told him: "No, you ain't good. You're going to lay right there for a f*****g minute.”

Jennette was arrested two days before for public intoxication and indecent exposure.

An autopsy, according to official records, found that his cause of death was “acute combined drug intoxication” caused by meth — in addition to "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death.”

His daughter, Dominique Jennette, told NewsChannel5 that her family were filing a lawsuit against the city of Lewsiberg, Tennessee, for the "beating, suffocation and resultant death” of her father.

“It just feels like my heart is constantly being ripped out of my chest, and there's no peace to that," she added.

The Independent has reached out to the Lewisberg Police Department for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF says ending COVID-19 pandemic possible at cost of some $50 billion

    The International Monetary Fund on Friday unveiled a $50 billion proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60% by the first half of 2022. Doing so, IMF officials say, would inject the equivalent of $9 trillion into the global economy by 2025 due to a faster resumption of economic activity, with rich countries potentially benefiting the most. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a health summit hosted by the European Commission and Group of 20 major economies that it made sense for rich economies to boost donations to ensure a faster end to the pandemic.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • Exclusive-Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022, sources say

    SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Planemaker Boeing has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said. The plans would extend the U.S. company's recovery from overlapping safety and COVID-19 crises and lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March. Implementation will depend on demand, the health of suppliers and Boeing's success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Brave victim exposed paedophile babysitter who abused children over 35-year period

    Paul Farrell sexually abused victims aged between five and 16 hundreds of times.

  • About a million bees left on a hot UPS truck for weeks are dead

    An expert says most could have been saved if a beekeeper had been called in sooner.

  • Eric Bana Almost Got Arrested For Trying To Shower At A Gas Station

    Eric Bana almost got into some big trouble while traveling around America in his car. While looking for a shower, he decided to freshen up using a sink at a gas station. It all went smoothly until a stranger called the police. Luckily, "The Dry" star was able to explain his way out of the situation. Tune in for more with Eric Bana.

  • Nurse used spy camera to film 40 students using Tennessee school bathroom, feds say

    The 40-year-old is also accused of secretly recording girls in hospital rooms and tanning beds.

  • Nearly 70 animals seized from Tiger King park

    Prosecutors alleged that Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe mistreated and abused animals at their Thackerville, Oklahoma, park.

  • 14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

    Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, was detained and charged earlier this month in the killing of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. Osorio Chávez, 51, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida doctor’s Babe Ruth card aims at world record. Here’s how much it’s worth

    The global COVID-19 pandemic saw a resurgence in sports card collecting.

  • 2021 Jaguar F-Pace First Drive Review | A jam-packed update with a lot to like

    Its rather dramatic 2021-model-year makeover coincides with an effort by Jaguar (and sister brand Land Rover) to significantly overhaul its product offerings in an attempt to adjust to changing customer tastes. To give you an idea of how dramatically Jaguar is streamlining its offerings, consider this: In 2020, Jaguar sold 12 variants of the F-Pace. In just a few weeks, Jaguar will have 2022 models hitting showrooms.

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old girl for refusing to wear a face mask is fired

    Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask

  • Drew Barrymore says she sent video in underwear to teenage boy instead of Cameron Diaz by mistake

    ‘It turns out I sent it to a 16-year-old boy,’ actor admitted

  • Hands Down, These Are the 5 Must-See Flower Shows on View This Summer

    The innovative designers behind these floral exhibitions have created living art

  • Mollie Tibbetts: Alleged killer was caught on video circling Iowa student in car as she jogged, court hears

    Prosecution case leans on surveillance footage, DNA evidence, and partial confession

  • Durst's defense says dismemberment helps prove innocence

    The savage and sloppy manner in which Robert Durst dismembered a man he accidentally killed in Texas helps prove the New York real estate heir didn’t murder his best friend or kill his wife, his lawyer said. Durst’s amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence — unlike the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman’s body was found or the absence of clues when his wife vanished, attorney Dick DeGuerin said Wednesday. DeGuerin, who represented Durst in the Texas trial in which he was acquitted of murder after claiming he shot Black in self-defense, is aiming for a repeat in Los Angeles, where Durst is charged with murder in Berman’s fatal shooting in 2000.

  • New law mandates Utah police undergo autism awareness training

    Police officers in Utah will undergo mandatory training to learn how better to interact with people on the autism spectrum -- the result of legislation that passed in March and took effect this month. The new law requires all police officers in Utah have "training in intervention responses to autism spectrum disorder and other mental illnesses." State Rep. Steve Eliason told ABC News that he introduced the bill, in part, after a teen with autism was shot by Salt Lake City Police in September 2020.