‘This shouldn’t even have happened’: Family reacts to arrest of man connected to human remains case

Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June.

Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking with detectives on the case — they are sad Nelson is no longer here, but they are happy to see progress has been made in the case.

“It’s making us feel a lot better that we are finally getting a little bit of closure to it,” Nelson’s sister, Ernestine Morningowl, said.

“This shouldn’t even have happened. Because like I said, she was a sweet, wonderful, caring person,” Morningowl said.

She says her sister was one of the kindest souls around and that she would do anything for anybody.

“I mean, she would help anybody who needed help. And she had done that before. She had housed people and feed them,” Morningowl said.

Before meeting with detectives, Morningowl says family members were able to have a proper burial for Nelson a few weeks ago. She says it was a moment of closure for the family.

“To have the family together and have closure … I mean, it was great. All of her children were there. All three of them were there,” Morningowl said.

She is thankful to hear the case is moving the way it is, but she knows there is still more work to be done to get justice for her sister.

“I’m not happy that you’re gone, but I am happy that this is coming out and we are going to serve. … We’re going to get justice for you,” Morningowl said.

Right now, the 32-year-old suspect is being held in the King County Jail on a $5,000,000 bond.