‘We shouldn’t be normalizing it;’ Advocate against gun violence speaks out after 7 area shootings

Authorities have responded to at least seven shootings in the Miami Valley in the last 72 hours.

In Dayton, six people were shot this weekend and two people died.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with a man who lost a loved one to gun violence.

Dion Green advocates against gun violence and owns the Fudge Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people who have survived traumatic events.

His father, Derrick Fudge, was one of the nine victims killed in the Oregon District mass shooting.

Preventing gun violence has become his life mission.

“There’s too many people carrying guns and they’re not afraid to use them. We’re seeing that,” he said.

He continuously speaks around the country and in communities impacted by violence ... something that he said is becoming too normalized.

“You hear gunshots and you are like ‘oh, there’s a shooting’ and we shouldn’t be normalizing it. We should be tired of it actually and doing something about it,” he said.

He said prevention starts with young people.

In February, he is teaming up with Dayton Public Schools to hold an assembly on gun violence prevention.











