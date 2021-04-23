‘You shouldn’t have to shoot someone.’ SC could change ‘stand your ground’ law

Emily Bohatch
·3 min read

South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law, which provides immunity to victims who use deadly force to protect themselves, has a major flaw, and lawmakers are looking to remedy it.

House members are considering a bill that would that would expand the immunity given to people under South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law to victims who point their gun at an attacker, but don’t pull the trigger.

Under current state law, a victim can use deadly force against an attacker when “a person is presumed to have a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily injury to himself or another person.”

S.C. Rep. Mandy Kimmons, the bill’s primary sponsor, said the state’s current law only gives people who respond to attacks by using deadly force protection from prosecution. It does not extend to people who only pull out their gun and point it at their attacker to scare them away.

“You shouldn’t have to shoot someone to get immunity,” the Dorchester Republican said.

Her bill, which has the support 16 other sponsors, would close that loophole.

“If you’re in a situation where you pulled out your gun ... and you didn’t pull the trigger, then this would protect you,” Kimmons said.

Kimmons called her bill “not controversial” and said she expects it to receive enough support as it moves through the House.

Kimmons did introduce a similar bill during a previous legislative session, but that bill did not make it out of committee. During a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, lawmakers adjourned debate on the bill, but said they wanted to revisit it once they’d created a few amendments for it.

The bill already has some opponents.

The South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action, a nationwide volunteer advocacy group that champions legislation to cut down on gun violence, took a stance against it. Jackie Shelly, a volunteer with the group, called the bill “dangerous.”

“It would give people carte blanche to escalate situations to potentially deadly ones by brandishing firearms whenever they feel threatened, which is the last thing we need,” Shelley said.

South Carolina’s “stand your ground” laws have changed throughout the years.

The state’s “castle doctrine” gives individuals the right to use deadly force to defend themselves on their property, including their homes. That right to defend oneself with deadly force was expanded in 2006 to include places outside of the home that individuals have a right to be in where they may be confronted by an attacker.

Unlike some other states, South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law doesn’t require a duty to retreat; in other words, victims aren’t required to try to get away from the attackers before resorting to deadly force to be protected from prosecution.

“Stand your ground” laws have been considered controversial throughout the years, especially after the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Florida by George Zimmerman, a man who was acting as a self-appointed community watchman. Though Zimmerman’s lawyer did not discuss Florida’s stand your ground law during his trial, the jury did discuss the law during deliberation. They ultimately found Zimmerman not guilty.

This bill is one of a number of gun-related bills considered by the Legislature this year.

Reinforced by seats won during the November election, South Carolina Republicans have set their eyes on a number of bills that would expand gun rights. The House approved two such bills already this session: one that would allow those with concealed carry permits to openly carry their firearms and a bill that would allow anyone, regardless of whether they had a permit, to openly carry.

Recommended Stories

  • Third-trimester vaccination appears safe; Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine effective in those with chronic illnesses

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Among pregnant women who received COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc and who signed up for an online survey, side effects were no different than what has been seen in the general population, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Among 3,958 women who signed up for a CDC pregnancy registry, no one vaccinated in the first trimester has given birth yet.

  • Cop dies of COVID at age 32, Texas sheriff says. ‘His whole life was ahead of him’

    “Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart,” the sheriff said.

  • U.S. administers 222.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 218,947,643 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 22 out of 282,183,915 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. Advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose J&J vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

  • Op-Ed: Local police departments can't reform themselves. Bring on the feds

    Most cities respond to even egregious police misconduct with denial and defensiveness. That's why the Justice Department needs to compel reforms.

  • Two more charged in October shooting that left 14-year-old dead in the Midlands

    “I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said after charging two more in a fatal shooting in Orangeburg.

  • This NYC Hotel Wants to Help You Celebrate Mother's Day

    I heart mom forever.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Cher Opens Up About Recent Tweet Calling Christopher Meloni 'Excellent' and a 'Charismatic Actor'

    "Well, I think I'd seen his new show and I do, I like that show," Cher explained, referencing his new spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime

  • 2021 Giants Draft Odds: Which top prospect gets picked first? | What Are The Odds?

    Alabama WR DeVonta Smith recently weighed in under 170lbs which could potentially hurt his draft stock. The crew looks at the current odds for who the Giants will select at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft and debate if Smith is still their guy if he's there or if the G-Men will audible and go with the likes of WR Jaylen Waddle or LB Micah Parsons. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Ghislaine Maxwell - live: Attempts to delay trial causing stress to Jeffrey Epstein victims, prosecutors say

    Follow the latest updates from the courtroom

  • House votes to limit president's ability to impose discriminatory travel bans

    The House voted 218-208 on Wednesday in favor of curbing presidential power to institute broad international travel bans on the basis of religion.Why it matters: The legislation was first introduced last year after former President Trump issued a travel ban covering several Muslim-majority countries. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The No Ban Act would inhibit the sitting president’s power to control immigration by requiring that travel bans be temporary and subject to congressional oversight, among other limitations. The House also passed the Access to Counsel Act, which would ensure that certain immigrants are able to access a lawyer when detained by Customs and Border Protection. It passed 217-207.What they're saying: "The Muslim ban will forever be a moral stain on our country’s history," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a statement."As the only member of Congress to come from one of the previously banned countries, I am thankful for the opportunity to help lead this effort and safeguard the United States as a land of hope and opportunity." What to watch: Members of the House are now urging the Senate to pass the No Ban Act, though the measure is not expected to advance.Of note: The White House expressed its support for the bill earlier this week, saying, “The prior administration’s haphazard misuse of this authority highlights the need for reasonable constraints," per AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with information on the House passage of the Access to Counsel Act. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout

    The Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, U.S. defense officials said Friday. Also, two U.S. Air Force bombers will be deployed to Afghanistan as part of the pre-pullout bolstering of security. The moves back up Pentagon officials' public assurances that U.S. forces will be prepared to meet whatever resistance the Taliban might present during the withdrawal of more than 10,000 U.S. and coalition troops starting after May 1.

  • Michael Andretti builds different racing name as team owner

    Alexander Rossi didn't sugarcoat his 2020 season, which was a terrible year at Andretti Autosport. Just one win, never in the championship mix, a driver fired with three races remaining and, worst of all, the team was a non-factor at the Indianapolis 500. “I just think we sucked globally,” Rossi said.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ‘Blob Sofa’ Is In—Why Tastemakers Can’t Get Enough of Bulbous Seating

    The low-slung, rotund, adaptable seating of the 1970s is having a comeback

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • Kentucky man allegedly tried to kidnap 3-year-old boy, offered $1,000 to buy him

    A federal grand jury indicted the man this week.