'He shouldn't have been driving': Philly man critically injures four teens in crash
A Philadelphia man from Ireland is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that sent four teen girls to the hospital.
Video Transcript
- [INAUDIBLE] of this. A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with a serious three-car crash that took place in Bucks County. Tonight, we're learning that four of the people who were seriously hurt are high school students. Action News community journalists spoke with the good Samaritan who rushed to their aid and is now rallying the community to help those who were hurt. Let's hear now from Becca Hendrickson.
EMILY LOHAN: I think it took the police like three minutes to get here. It felt like a lifetime.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: Emily Lohan says the crash sounded like an explosion.
EMILY LOHAN: My whole house shook.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: She and her husband came running to help and saw this white car flipped on its side and on fire.
EMILY LOHAN: And we could just hear yelling for help, help, help, help.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: Inside, four 17-year-old girls were trapped.
EMILY LOHAN: He couldn't get in any of the doors, so he ended up ripping the sunroof.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: Police say around 10:15 Saturday night, 24-year-old Shane Brolly was driving the truck on the 300 block of Bridgeton Pike and tried to pass another car. He crashed head-on into the white car carrying the teenagers, then was hit by the car he tried to pass. The district attorney says Brolly is from Ireland and was in the US on an expired work visa.
MATT WEINTRAUB: But he has a UK driver's license, so he is not properly licensed in the state of Pennsylvania. He shouldn't have been driving at all.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: Two days later, broken bottles and smashed beer cans are still on the road. Police say Brolly admitted to being intoxicated. He was arraigned in his hospital bed facing felony charges.
MATT WEINTRAUB: Because of the sheer recklessness, the malice that he demonstrated, endangering everybody around him.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: The four girls all have serious injuries, some life-threatening, and are being treated in hospitals. A passenger from Brolly's car was also critically hurt.
EMILY LOHAN: I mean, this is everywhere.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: Lohan, who didn't know the girls before, is now rallying the community to help their families. She's raised more than $50,000 so far.
EMILY LOHAN: I would want someone to help my kids if they were in trouble, and it's just the right thing to do.
BECCA HENDRICKSON: The district attorney believes Brolly is a flight risk. A judge set his bail at $10 million. In Northampton Township, Becca Hendrickson, Channel 6 Action News.