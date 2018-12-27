Shout out to this dad who flew with his daughter while she worked Christmas

No one really likes to work on holidays, but the next best thing is having a loved one beside you on the job.

In a now viral Facebook post, Delta passenger Mike Levy shared a picture of himself sitting beside fellow traveler Hal Vaughan, who were both on their way to Detroit, according to NBC Chicago. Vaughan's daughter, Pierce, was also on the flight.

SEE ALSO: People are tweeting surprise holiday visits, and they're just heartwarming

But Pierce wasn't a passenger. She's a flight attendant, scheduled to work over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas," Levy wrote in the post.

Vaughan was flying on his daughter's staff travel benefits, and thus flew on standby throughout his journey. It's a risky maneuver, but he made it on each flight.

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success," Pierce wrote in a subsequent Facebook post.

"A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle)."

In a statement to Mashable, Delta confirmed Vaughan's heartwarming gesture.

"We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter – even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet," the statement read.

UPDATE: Dec. 27, 2018, 4:49 p.m. AEDT Added statement from Delta.