A shouting match broke out in the Pennsylvania Senate, forcing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to remove himself
The Pennsylvania Senate erupted in a shouting match on Tuesday as Republican senators voted to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman from his role as the presiding officer.
GOP senators objected to Fetterman seating Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster because his Republican challenger, Nicole Ziccarelli, is disputing the result of the election.
Republican state Sen. Jake Corman interrupted Fetterman and called for a vote to remove him from the chamber.
After several minutes of yelling, Fetterman left the chamber, and Brewster's swearing-in was blocked.
The Pennsylvania Senate devolved into a shouting match during its swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.
It ended with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the presiding officer, leaving for the day after GOP senators refused to seat Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster.
Brewster won his race against his Republican challenger, Nicole Ziccarelli, in the 45th District by 69 votes. The election was certified by Pennsylvania's State Department and upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but Ziccarelli is challenging the result; the case is pending.
Ziccarelli has disputed the legitimacy of the result, citing discrepancies in how various counties in the 45th District handled mail-in ballots.
Read more: Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won't budge on Inauguration Day
In one county, mail-in ballots that were not dated were discarded, while in another they were counted. Ziccarelli is asking a judge to throw out 311 undated mail-in ballots, which would alter the election result.
Republican state senators including Sen. Jake Corman, the president pro tempore, moved to block Brewster's seating on Tuesday, insisting he could not be seated while Ziccarelli's case is pending.
At one point, Corman refused to let proceedings continue until "the gentleman from the 45th removes himself from the rostrum."
Corman walked up to a different podium in the front of the room and called for a vote to remove Fetterman from his Senate role for the day.
Fetterman objected for several minutes but eventually ceded his position and left.
—The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021
"You are breaking the constitution and the law of the commonwealth and violating the oath of office you've actually taken," a Democratic state senator could be heard yelling. "There is nothing about this day that is appropriate, nothing! And we will not lay down and roll over because you've got four more folks on that side of the aisle."
"I had no desire to ruin picture day," Fetterman told The Sharon Herald. "It came down to, there's got to be a way for both sides to maintain their dignity and we can find a way forward. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case."
Corman said in a statement that he wanted to ensure "properly elected representation."
"Ziccarelli's position is that Pennsylvania election law is entirely clear that voters must sign and date their mail-in ballot to be counted," Corman said, adding, "We understand that this issue needs to be resolved promptly, while ensuring that the constituents of the 45th Senate District have properly elected representation."
Gov. Tom Wolf told The Herald that Fetterman's ejection and the refusal to seat Brewster were "a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution."
Read the original article on Business Insider