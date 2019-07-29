‘Shouting Without Being Loud’: Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Reveals the Marques Design Ethos

Click here to read the full article.

Marek Reichman has been responsible for shaping such models as the Aston Martin V12 Vantage S, Rapide S, DB11 and Vulcan. His aesthetic can be summed up as simple, clear and dynamic, and here he outlines how such cues inform the latest releases.

What are the pillars of Aston Martin’s design language?

Beauty is at the core of who we are and what we do. Beauty is timeless, and proportion is important, which means staying true to the golden ratio. It is being understated yet dramatic, shouting without being loud.

How do the new DB4 Zagato and Valhalla reflect those core aesthetic values?

It’s all about the relationship of volumes. The length of cabin versus the bonnet, the size of side glass to body size, etc. The DB4 Zagato is just a continuation.

The original 19 cars were handmade by artisans—there was a different body builder and a chassis builder. From that original 19 we have taken the art of 60 years ago and re-created it in a digital way. It has elegance and brutality, such as the chrome detailing around the headlamps and a shorter wheelbase.

With the Valhalla, the cabin has been pushed forward. A hypercar is all about performance but it has to be robust, has to be lightweight but look strong and have a very high power-to-weight relationship. It is more elemental and functional.

How do you see the marque evolving?

We have our second-century plan, which means [premiering] one car every year for seven years, such as the DBS Superleggera or the upcoming DBX—our first SUV. We work seven years into the future.

The hardest part is that the world will change over time. You have got to not be comfortable with what you are producing; it has to push boundaries and be unexpected.

