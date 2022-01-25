🌱 Shoutout To Jeff Fitzhugh + JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry Robbed

Rise and shine, Huntington Beach, and happy National Green Juice Day! It's Wednesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

The first Jeff Fitzhugh Quest for a Cure Golf Charity Tournament benefited City of Hope’s cancer research. Also, smash-and-grab robbers are still at it. Finally, the Ocean View School District is honoring classified employees.



First, today's weather:

Sunshine; nice in the p.m. High: 69 Low: 44.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

We learned on Monday that the inaugural Jeff Fitzhugh Quest for a Cure Golf Charity Tournament raised almost $100,000 for the City of Hope’s cancer research. The event is the brainchild of HB resident Jeff Fitzhugh, who was diagnosed in 2020 with blood cancer. “My goal was let’s find a cure for multiple myeloma. Let’s check the box and let’s keep going, and let’s find another cancer that we can help find another cure,” he said. (HBN) Four smash-and-grab robbers targeted JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry on Monday. The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and masks when they entered the store at 3:30 p.m. They smashed display cases with hammers, took several items, and “took off in a black vehicle.” (MSN) The Ocean View School District’s Superintendent is recognizing outstanding Classified School Employees of the Year. As of Tuesday, the District honored Sarah Bruce (Clerical & Administrative Services), Luis Camarena (Facilities Dept.), Judy Johnston (District Office), Nancy Davis (Food & Nutrition Services), and Santos Salas (Custodial & Maintenance Services). (@OVSDSupt) A pedestrian was killed Monday evening at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue. She was struck by a Chevy Silverado, which was driven by a 58-year-old Garden Grove resident. The driver remained on the scene. “It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, police said.” (OC Register/paywall) State Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) proposes for OC residents to vote for the Board of Education seats in the general election. Right now, residents vote for these seats in the primary election. We learned Monday that critics believe “it’s a partisan effort to favor Democratic voters.” Min says it’s an “effort to streamline elections and make them easier for voters to understand.” (KCRW)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Huntington Beach Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Huntington Beach:

Citizenship Class from the Huntington Beach Public Library (online) (10 AM)

Pacific City’s Reading Reef presents Find Your Inner Illustrator (3 PM)

Stand-Up Comedy at The HB Patio (3 PM)

Sunset Sonata Live Music & Dinner at Morena's Mexican Cuisine (6 PM)

Watercolor Woodlands at Pinot's Palette (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Golden West Estate neighbor is asking if anyone can recommend a good photographer. They want family pictures. (Nextdoor)

A Yorktown neighbor is looking for a good piano technician. They have two pianos that they would like to get tuned. (Nextdoor)

A Sherwood neighbor is looking for a reasonable housecleaners referral. Theirs just went up 40%. (Nextdoor)

Our Summerlane neighbor is looking for someone to install/replace three ceiling fans and associated wall switches. (Nextdoor)

A Cal Classics/ Prestige neighbor is helping Golden View Elementary School. If you want to help, too, drop your recycling at the school any Friday before 2:30, or text them for a pickup. (Nextdoor)

Loving the Huntington Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at huntingtonbeach-ca@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with your next update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch