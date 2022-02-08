🌱 Shoutout To School Counselors + Library Plans A Week Of Fun

Happy Tuesday, neighbors, and happy National Kite Flying Day! Here's everything you need to know going on locally today.

Mount Saint Charles celebrates National School Counseling Week. Also, the Woonsocket Harris Library is getting ready for school vacation week. Finally, do you remember the blizzard of ‘78?



Here are the top stories in Woonsocket today:

Mount Saint Charles is celebrating National School Counseling Week! It started with a shoutout to Mrs. Tenreiro, Mrs. Ferry, Ms. Rando, and Mrs. Lancaster. Other schools are sure to follow suit. (@MtStCharles) The Woonsocket Harris Library is planning a full week of fun for school vacation week. Running from February 21 to 25, all events are free. They include pretzel log cabin construction, teen role playing game, fondant fun, painting palooza, and pretzel wands and trivia for teens. (On Worldwide) RI weather forecasters remember that Blizzard of ‘78. It happened 44 years ago last Sunday. Maple Street looked more like a slope than a road. (@weatherinri) The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts awarded a $100,000 grant to Pawtucket’s Cape Verdean Museum, allowing the venue to open on July 5. The facility “celebrates the culture and history of Cape Verde and Cape Verdean Americans.” We learned Wednesday that exhibit donations are already en route to the museum. (The Valley Breeze) Saturday’s Rhode Island Brew Fest at the Waterfire Arts Center was a success. Fifty breweries introduced guests to new and established beers. A crowd-pleaser was the peanut butter chocolate porter. (WUN)



From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Harris Public Library received a small supply of Covid-19 rapid at-home self-test kits. Pick up your free kit at the front checkout desk during regular business hours, while supplies last. (Facebook)

Medical Reserve Corps RI is holding flu vaccination clinics at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library from 5:30-7:30 pm on upcoming Thursday dates. (Facebook)

You're officially in the loop for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

