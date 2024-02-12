Get out the shovels and plows; MetroWest may get 8-12 inches of snow Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM — The National Weather Service is calling for up to 12 inches of snow on Tuesday in MetroWest and Greater Milford from a nor'easter that is expected to arrive just after midnight tonight.

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with NWS' office in Norton, told the Daily News that the heaviest part of the storm is expected to start about 8 a.m. Tuesday, begin winding down about 3-4 p.m. and end between 5-7 p.m.

Snowfall accumulation is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches, at times coming down at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, making it hard for plows to keep up, Dunham said.

[#Snow Forecast] A short duration but high impact #winter storm impacts MA, RI & CT Tuesday. Heaviest snow occurs approximately 9 AM to 3 PM, except 12 PM to 5 PM for #CapeCod. Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour will be common during this time. Travel will be very difficult. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/7t4pAw2OOR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 12, 2024

Winds are expected to gust up to 30-35 mph in MetroWest and Greater Milford, with more powerful winds near the coast.

Winter storm warning is in effect

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts, except for the Cape and Islands, with heavy snow expected to arrive late Monday night or just after midnight Tuesday, according to the NWS.

What is the forecast after Tuesday's storm?

The snow will make way for a cold Wednesday in Framingham and surrounding communities, with high temperatures expected to reach only the low 30s, according to Dunham, making cleanup difficult. Scattered power outages are expected.

More snow is expected Thursday night into early Friday, leading to a partly sunny Saturday and a mostly sunny Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-30s.

