Show Black-owned brands your 100% support this Black Friday

TheGrio has rounded up the top savings deals by Black-owned brands during Black Friday and Cyber Week.

It is officially time: Black Friday — or “Black-owned Friday,” as many like to refer to it (including theGrio) — is upon us. With her own rendition of the song “100% Pure Love,” Keke Palmer ushered in the annual shopping event earlier this week, highlighting Black-owned brands worth checking out this Black Friday. In that same spirit, theGrio Lifestyle team wants to make shopping for Black-owned brands this Black Friday even easier with our curated suggestions.

While many brands and stores began their savings as soon as November began, there are still plenty of upcoming deals from Black-owned brands to take advantage of. (Photo credit: Adobe Stock/ Drazen)

While many brands and stores began their savings as soon as November started, there are still plenty of upcoming deals from Black-owned brands to take advantage of. Some of our favorites include $7 sitewide at Mielle and 40% off at Nude Barre. Below, we have rounded up a range of Black-owned brands offering Black Friday deals fit for almost everyone on your gift list.

For the home

NiLu Harlem

Looking for a literal one-stop shop where you can find a variety of Black woman-owned brands? Look no further than NiLu Harlem, a New York City-based boutique specializing in home and skincare products by top Black woman-owned brands.

The deal: Now through Thursday, Nov. 30, NiLu is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Harlem Candle Co.

The Harlem Candle Co. celebrates the scents of the Harlem Renaissance, Black legends, and the Black home in a range of luxury candles, home fragrances, and perfumes.

The deal: For Black Friday, you can save between $10 and $100 on orders.

Hair care

Mielle Organics

Long before Mielle Organics reached mainstream popularity, the brand was a staple for the natural hair set. Since its viral moment, the brand has only continued to soar, offering a wide range of products to suit a variety of hair concerns and styling needs.

The deal: Currently, for Black Friday, the brand is offering $7 sitewide, up to 65% off on orders, and a free pink bonnet with orders $65 or more.

Pattern

Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare brand, Pattern, continues to celebrate every curl pattern, texture, and beyond.

The deal: Sign up for email and text alerts and receive access to 25% off the entire site plus 30% off of the brand’s styling cream.

Pardon My Fro

The haircare and apparel line, founded by self-taught artist Dana Bly, Pardon My Fro features Bly’s original designs on products, t-shirts, bags, and beyond.

The deal: From now through Sunday, November 26, receive 50% off all products.

Oyin Handmade

Oyin is the Yoruba word for honey, and Oyin Handmade is an artisanal haircare brand celebrating the moisture-rich ingredients in their products designed specifically for highly textured hair and dry skin.

The deal: Now through Monday, November 27, receive 30% off on products.

Beauty and skincare

Pat McGrath Labs

The eponymous makeup brand founded by the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath offers bold and dreamy palettes, lipstick shades, and beyond.

The deal: While supplies last, receive up to 30% off of orders $50 or more, 35% off of orders $150 or more, and 40% off of orders $250 or more.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s highly successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, continues to grow and expand now offering makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more.

The deal: Now through November 27, receive 25% sitewide at FentyBeauty.com.

The Lip Bar

Founded and owned by a Black woman, The Lip Bar is a vegan beauty brand sold in Walmart, Target, and CVS with shades for melenated makeup enthusiasts.

The deal: On Friday, November 24, receive up to 50% off + a free Eclipse Duo Chrome (while supplies last) with code DUOCHROME.

On Saturday, November 25, through Sunday, November 26, use code Auto Discount for access to the same deal.

On Monday, November 27, shop BOGO (Buy one, Get one) on select products and receive a free Arch Nemesis brow gel and pencil with a $35 purchase with code TLB BOGO + BROW.

Uzari Skincare

The African-inspired brand Uzari Skincare celebrates traditional skincare recipes made sustainably.

The deal: Pay it forward. Instead of receiving a discount, 50% of proceeds from the brand’s Ritual Box Set will be donated to BIIKA, a charity sponsoring the education of young women in Ghana, where Uzari sources their premium ingredients. Use code Giveback50 at check to activate the deal and receive free shipping.

Bevel

One of the foremost brands specializing in shaving and skincare products for Black facial hair, Bevel offers a range of skincare products and tools, including state-of-the-art razors, shaving creams, and lotions.

The Deal: On Friday, November 24, in-store and online, receive 30% off services (excluding foil shaver).

From Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26, receive 15% off all Bevel products at Target.com.

On Monday, November 27, in-store and online, receive 30% off services (excluding foil shaver).

Health and wellness

Honey Pot

The Black-owned vaginal wellness brand Honey Pot offers organic, vegan, cruelty-free, healthy washes, bath bombs, sanitary pads, and more.

The deal: Use discount code BLKFRIDAY at checkout to receive 30% off sitewide.

Fashion

Anima Iris

The modern black luxury handbag brand Anima Iris has a signature small and sleek handbag for just about anyone, including fans of genuine leather, Fuschia, and snakeskin.

The deal: From November 24th through November 27th, shop up to 70% off.

Brandon Blackwood

Another name to know in luxury handbags is Brandon Blackwood. His eponymous brand offers handbags, outerwear, shoes, and more.

The deal: Beginning at 8 pm (EST) on Thursday, November 23, receive 20% off non-sale items.

Nude Barre

There’s a source for melanated skin tone tights, bralettes, and panties, Nude Barre.

The deal: Receive 40% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders.

Lita by Ciara

Channeling Ciara’s style has never been easier, thanks to her clothing brand, Lita, which has sleek and slinky dresses, tailored suits, knit two-pieces, and more.

The deal: Receive up to 50% off sitewide.

D’iyanu

At D’iyanu, you will find stylish African-inspired clothing, bags, and more for every member of the family, including matching sets.

The deal: Currently offering an early bird Black Friday deal of 20% off.

Stationery

Be Rooted

From astrology notebooks to planners to inspirational pens and pencils, Be Rooted is a stationery company that celebrates Black women and creativity.

The deal: Now through Sunday, November 26, receive 20% off on orders using code BF2023. On Monday, November 27, receive 20% off using code Cyber2023.

One-stop shops

Prefer to do all your shopping in one stop? Several big box stores carry a curated and easily accessible selection of Black-owned brands, including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Target, Walmart and Sephora. Check them out to catch some seasonal deals!

