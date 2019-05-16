Michael Peck

Back in March of last year, a Kuwaiti newspaper created a stir earlier this month when it reported that Israel's new F-35 stealth fighters had flown over Iran.

Show of Force: Did Israel Fly New F-35 Fighters Over Iran?

So who to believe? Occam's razor says go with the simplest explanation, which is that the episode never happened.

(This first appeared last year.)

"The fighters crossed Syrian airspace into Iraqi airspace, including to Iran, where they carried out reconnaissance missions and targets in the areas of Bandar Abbas, Isfahan and Shiraz, flying at a high altitude over other sites suspected of a relationship with Iran's nuclear program," according to an "informed source" quoted by the newspaper Al-Jarida (Google Arabic translation here).

The F-35s were allegedly not detected either by Iran or Russian radar based in Syria, according to the article.

