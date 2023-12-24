THE SHOW GOES ON: Cape Coral residents held their own boat parade after the City didn’t reschedule

TechCrunch

Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.