Show-Me Institute: 911 systems are a great opportunity for local government cooperation

There is probably no better opportunity for municipalities to share services and save tax money than in emergency 911 dispatching services. Even when presented with evidence of cost savings and performance improvements through the contracting or outsourcing of police, fire, and ambulance services, some residents still prefer the presence of local first responders directed by local leaders. That feeling is understandable, but there is little reason to believe it extends to emergency operations dispatching. As vital as the service is, if the technology is effective and the operator is properly trained, it makes no difference if the emergency call is answered down the block in Paris, Missouri, or across the ocean in Paris, France.

Several cities do share emergency operations dispatching, but there are many more opportunities for consolidation around the state. Municipal police departments can do more than simply share service with other police departments; they can operate together with fire districts, county sheriffs, university police departments, ambulance districts, and more. The economies of scale here allow for implementation of better technology in larger 911 systems, saving taxpayer money. In Flint, Michigan, the city saved over a million dollars a year and was able to eliminate 23 positions by joining the Genesee County 911 system.

Back here in Missouri, Lake Ozark recently contracted with Miller County to handle its 911 system. Lake Ozark will save around $200,000 per year in costs while avoiding spending even more to upgrade its own soon-to-be obsolete 911 system.

Saving money by sharing the costs of technological improvements is more important than ever since salaries for 911 dispatchers are increasing substantially in an effort to recruit more people to the job. Currently, staffing shortages are the major problem facing dispatching systems all over the country, including in Springfield. Due to problems with its regional 911 system, Kansas City is considering moving in the opposite direction by leaving the regional system and bringing its emergency 911 operations entirely in house. I think that would be a major mistake. The staffing shortages will be exacerbated, not improved, by an additional 911 system.

In southwestern Missouri, Lawrence County began contracting out the use of its sheriff’s 911 system to other agencies in 2015. Shortly afterward, it began a process to consolidate and modernize the 911 system within the county for all its agencies, including nine municipal police and fire departments, fire districts, and ambulance districts. The municipality of Aurora stated it would save $400,000 by joining the county 911 system and closing its own system.

In 2022, Hollister consolidated its 911 dispatching services with Taney County. The Hollister city administrator stated the change would benefit the city by “eliminating duplication of effort, duplication of equipment and adopting a whole series of efficiencies ....” However, Branson still operates its own 911 system. It, too, should consider consolidation with Taney County.

As with nearly any proposed change, there will always be opposition. The City of St. Louis is currently attempting to overcome bureaucratic opposition to the merger of its own three, separate dispatch systems into one unit. Government unions are always going to oppose job cuts, but sometimes they are necessary (although, at least in St. Louis, no employees are being laid off and some are getting raises, which makes the union opposition all the more perplexing).

These are just a few examples of 911 consolidation around Missouri. While there are many success stories in both urban and rural parts of our state, numerous opportunities for change still exist. Wherever you are in Missouri, enhanced public safety technology and more efficient use of tax dollars through 911 consolidation are two things we can all support.

David Stokes is director of municipal policy at the Show-Me Institute.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 911 systems oppportunity for local governments to consolidate, save