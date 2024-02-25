Show-Me Institute: Missourians prefer a traditional five-day school week

Algebra 1 students take notes during class at Spokane High School in 2019. The district is one of the several in the Springfield area operating on a four-day week.

In 2018, the Missouri legislature passed Senate Bill 743, marking a significant shift in the state’s approach to public school requirements. This bill eliminated the mandatory number of days for schools to be in session, replacing it with a focus exclusively on instructional hours. Since the implementation of the new requirements in the 2019–2020 school year, there has been a remarkable 400% surge in the number of districts adopting a four-day school week — soaring from 34 districts to 173. If this trajectory persists, a majority of rural districts could soon embrace the four-day model.

While proponents of the four-day school week suggest the move may bring financial benefits and improve teacher retention, the academic literature reveals a lack of conclusive evidence in these areas. In a systematic literature review we conducted on the topic, my colleague Avery Frank and I found little rigorous research showing either financial savings or increases in teacher retention. The review’s findings indicate that the impact of the four-day model on academic progress is, on average, negative, with small declines observed in math and English language arts test scores. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s own recent analysis showed no significant impact on academics.

Taken together, these findings make it all the more important to consider the desires of parents and taxpayers. To that end, the Show-Me Institute conducted a poll of parents. A total of 1,200 completed the entire survey. Our survey revealed that the majority of respondents — 64% to be exact — preferred the traditional five-day school week, while 24% preferred a four-day school week.

You will not be surprised to learn those most opposed to the condensed school week are parents who cannot provide reliable childcare. In our survey, 30% of respondents indicated that they were or would be unable to provide reliable childcare under a four-day school week. Eighty-four percent of this subgroup preferred the traditional five-day model, and just 6% favored the four-day week. This underscores the practical considerations and challenges that families may face in adapting to the shortened school week. The strongest support for the four-day school week came from parents in rural communities (31%) and those already in a four-day school week district (49%).

These results should give further caution to school board members considering the move to a four-day school week.

One key finding from our survey is that the majority of Missourians do not believe students should be forced into a four-day school week without any alternative. A clear majority — 69% — expressed support for the idea of allowing students to transfer to another public school if their district adopted a four-day school week, and 59% supported the notion of offering private school vouchers to students in such districts.

In light of the recent shift toward four-day school weeks, it is crucial for policymakers to take a measured and informed approach. The decision to move away from the traditional five-day model should not be based solely on alleged logistical or financial benefits; policymakers must also consider the preferences and practical challenges faced by Missouri families.

James V. Shuls, Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Missouri–St. Louis and Director of Research / Senior Fellow of Education Policy at the Show-Me Institute.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Survey says Missourians prefer a traditional five-day school week