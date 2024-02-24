Show Low student faces criminal charges, is accused of assaulting Holbrook student after basketball game

A Show Low Jr. High School student was facing criminal charges on Wednesday evening after he was accused of assaulting a student basketball player from a visiting school.

According to the Show Low Police Department, the assault occurred after a school basketball game at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at Show Low Jr. High, 500 W. Old Linden Road in Show Low.

According to police, the incident was between a Holbrook Jr. High basketball team player and a Show Low Jr. High student who attended the game.

According to police, the dispute between the two students started as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the Show Low student was accused of punching the visiting Holbrook student in the face, resulting in a nosebleed.

The following day, police reviewed security footage to identify the student and brought him in for questioning, where he told authorities his actions were in response to the “racial slurs” and “derogatory words” directed at him from the Holbrook student.

Police said the student admitted to using racial slurs in return and pursuing the Holbrook student to his bus after the game, where more derogatory words were exchanged before the assault took place.

In response to the incident, Holbrook Principal Cheri Grau sent out a letter to parents notifying them that students would not be returning to Show Low "anytime soon” and future games will instead be played in a “neutral location.”

The Show Low student has since been charged with assault and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Show Low student faces charges after fight with Holbrook student