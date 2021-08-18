The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Serjeant
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jill Serjeant

(Reuters) - Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business.

Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

Theatres will be allowed to open at 100% capacity with audiences, casts and backstage crews all required to show proof of vaccination.

Never risk-averse, Broadway producers are already backing new projects despite millions of dollars in lost ticket sales. The big three musicals were taking in about $1 million a week before the 18-month shutdown that began in March 2020.

"Producers produce what they're passionate about. There's nothing safe about what we do. If we wanted safe, we would be in investment banking, or an accountant, or a lawyer," said Ken Davenport, producer of Tony Award-winning musicals "Kinky Boots" and "Once on This Island."

"This is a business that favors the bold ... I believe we're about to see a renaissance of theatre over the next five years," said Davenport, who has six new shows in development.

Mounting a new Broadway musical requires an initial investment of about $10-15 million, including wages for the cast and crew, makeup, sets and advertising. Plays generally cost less than half that sum.

Broadway's optimism seems undaunted by the absence of influential producer Scott Rudin, who said in April he would take a step back after multiple allegations of bullying his staff. Rudin has apologized for his behavior.

Instead, Rudin's withdrawal has opened the way for new investors, while not deterring big budget projects like the first Broadway revival of musical "Funny Girl" and plans for a "Dreamgirls" revival.

"It hasn't left a void," said Gordon Cox, contributing theatre editor for Variety. "There are whole groups of people who haven't previously been asked to invest in a Broadway show, or realized it was a thing they could get involved in. Now that they feel they can, it seems like a cool thing to do."

BLACK INVESTORS

Not everything is rosy after the bruising shutdown.

Disney musical "Frozen" is not returning, nor is the Rudin-backed 2020 revival of "West Side Story." The two-part Harry Potter play is being condensed into one and there has been no word on pre-pandemic plans for revivals of classic plays "Death of a Salesman" and "Our Town."

The Broadway League has said it will not release official box office returns for the next few months, and ticket sales for some previously in-demand shows, including "Wicked" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," have been slow so far, according to ticketing websites.

However, seven new plays have been announced for this fall, all by Black writers. Some are being financed by first-time Broadway investors, including co-founder of television network BET, Sheila Johnson, who is putting money behind the play "Thoughts of a Colored Man." Johnson and celebrity chef Carla Hall are also investing in a new musical called "Grace" about Black culinary history.

Actor Blair Underwood and former basketball player Renee Montgomery are investing in the stage play "Pass Over", a modern twist on "Waiting for Godot."

"There is various new money that is coming into Broadway, and that money is extraordinarily helpful and it is also diverse money, which is also very interesting and new," said Brian Moreland, producer of "Thoughts of a Colored Man," opening in October.

Davenport says risk will always be part of Broadway's DNA.

"Some of the most successful and most exciting pieces of work, including 'Hamilton,' 'Fun Home,' 'Spring Awakening,' 'Hadestown,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' have all been shows that, if you look at them on paper you'd go like, 'Would anyone see that?'," he said.

"We've seen some really bold, exciting choices this coming year, and that's what producers are doing. They're saying 'I love this piece, I love the message of this. I'm doing it, pandemic be damned, because it deserves to be on Broadway'," Davenport said.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

    European Union ministers are holding emergency talks on Wednesday in response to allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign to destabilize the Baltic EU member country. The ministers are holding a videoconference in a so-called “integrated political crisis response” format. Foreign policy, border, asylum and law enforcement officials are taking part.

  • Art lovers flock to see master Antonio Lopez paint on Madrid square

    It's not often you get the chance to see a master at work, but Madrid residents have recently been able to watch one of Spain's greatest living artists set up his studio under the blazing sun on the famous Puerta del Sol square. Every day from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. since the start of July, painter and sculptor Antonio Lopez, 85, has positioned his large easel and canvas and begun mixing his paints, as a crowd of shoppers, dog walkers and art lovers assembles around him. Seeing such a famous face installed among the tourist shops and lottery stalls of Puerta del Sol has excited many locals.

  • Prosecutor: Khmer Rouge defendant guilty of regime's crimes

    In his position of authority, the former head of the Khmer Rouge shared joint culpability for the regime's atrocities in Cambodia in the 1970s, prosecutors said Wednesday, rejecting defense arguments that he should not be held responsible. Khieu Samphan, 90, is appealing his 2018 conviction for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules

    China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday that 43 apps, including Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat, were found to have illegally transferred user data, and ordered their parent companies to make rectifications. The move comes as Chinese authorities tighten regulatory oversight on a range of industry, with a particular emphasis on privacy and data. In a statement published online, the regulator said the apps had illegally transferred users' contact list and location data, while also harassing them with pop-up windows.

  • This New Coffee Table Book Showcases the Greatest Yachts of the Last 170 Years

    "Yachts: The Impossible Collection" is a visual history showing the evolution of the ultimate status symbol.

  • Long Live the House of X : Marvel's X-Men creators discuss the Krakoa era

    Jonathan Hickman and other writers (plus artist Pepe Larraz) look back at two years of a new status quo for Marvel's mutants.

  • How to Make Your Home Feel Like the Hamptons, According to a Top New York Designer

    Make your own home your favorite place for a "seaside" getaway.

  • Museum Of Broadway Sets Summer 2022 Opening

    The Museum of Broadway, the first permanent museum dedicated to the history and legacy of New York’s theater industry, will open next summer in Times Square following a delay caused by the Covid pandemic shutdown. To be located at 145 West 45th Street in Manhattan, the museum is designed as an interactive and immersive experience, […]

  • BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN and a More Confident DC Animated Movie Universe

    DC Animation's Batman: The Long Halloween marks a tonal shift in the animated movie continuity, one that brings a welcome confidence. The post BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN and a More Confident DC Animated Movie Universe appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Putting It Together’ Takes Theater Lovers Behind the Scenes at Creation of ‘Sunday in the Park With George’

    The indispensable new book from librettist James Lapine includes brand-new interviews with the original cast, the show’s complete script, and plenty of archival photos

  • Musicians Union Ratifies Back-To-Work Agreement With Broadway League

    Broadway musicians have overwhelmingly ratified a return-to-work agreement with the Broadway League. “The agreement allows theatregoers to enjoy the excitement of live music while prioritizing health and safety for musicians,” said Adam Krauthamer, president of Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians. The union didn’t release any details about the agreement or the ratification […]

  • STAR WARS: VISIONS Anime Delivers First Trailer and Cast Lists

    The first epic trailer for Disney+'s original anime series Star Wars: Visions includes an equally epic cast list for the series. The post STAR WARS: VISIONS Anime Delivers First Trailer and Cast Lists appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Marvel's Asian superhero film premieres in LA

    LOCATION: LOS ANGELESMarvel’s first Asian superhero film has its world premiere‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’features a predominantly Asian cast and crewActor Simu Liu plays the lead role of Shang-ChiHe hopes his character will be a role model for Asians everywhereNAME: ACTOR SIMU LIU"I think it means that we can give kids something that I never had and that millions of people never had, the sense of belonging, the sense of pride in who they are and where they came from."COURTESY:WALT DISNEY PICTURES/MARVEL STUDIOSThe director said working on the film was a special experienceNAME: DIRECTOR DESTIN DANIEL CRETTON"Growing up, I didn't have a superhero that I could dress up like or project myself into so to be able to create a character that kids can can do that in this new generation is really exciting to me. As a director, I didn't really know what I was missing until I was on set because I, I had never ... that's when I realized I'd never done a movie where I was surrounded by people with a similar background as me.”The film is released in theaters only on September 3Fans will have to wait 45 days before they can stream it

  • A brand new deleted scene from The Crown shows Princess Diana singing and it's hitting people right in the feels

    Hope you like crying

  • Camille A. Brown To Direct & Choreograph ‘For Colored Girls…’, Making Modern Broadway History

    Tony Award-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown will make her Broadway directing debut with a 2022 production of Ntozake Shange’s 1976 classic for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, becoming what producers say is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than […]

  • Tickets go on sale to Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ in Boise

    “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” the producer says. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.”

  • Coming to L.A.: Climate crisis opera 'Sun & Sea,' which wowed the Venice Biennale

    The Hammer Museum, MOCA and CAP UCLA team up to bring "Sun & Sea," the top prize winner at the 2019 Venice Biennale, to L.A. this fall.

  • The Very Silly BITE SIZED ARCHIE Webcomic Gets a Print Collection

    The Bite Sized Archie webcomic debuted on Archie Comics' social media platforms, but now the popular comics are being printed in a new collection! The post The Very Silly BITE SIZED ARCHIE Webcomic Gets a Print Collection appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Inside a Brooklyn–Based Design Studio Where Two Former Models Are Setting the Scene

    After lengthy stints in the fashion world, Jordy Murray and Nora O’Neil decided to turn their side hobby of sourcing vintage 20th-century furniture into a full-time gig, opening Friends of Form

  • PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money

    Volume and demand for non-fungible tokens have been surging. One project that is climbing up the leaderboards is PUNKS Comic, an NFT comic series drawn by Marvel and DC Comics artist Chris Wahl. A burning mechanism, new NFT launch and more items for PUNKS are attracting venture capitalists to the NFT. What Happened: Loup Ventures, a research-driven venture capitalist firm known for bullish calls on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and other technology stocks shared thoughts on