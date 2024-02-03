'The show must go on': North Eugene Theater finds a way to improvise after ice storm damage

In a plot twist prompted by January's ice storm, the resilient North Eugene High School Theater has found a way to turn adversity into an improvisational success.

The storm inflicted major damage on the fine arts department at NEHS, with a water intrusion at the new building — it had just opened in fall 2023 — forcing the theater to cancel its student-led performance of "Trap," which was originally scheduled to open Jan. 24.

"It was definitely sad, just because we had put so much work into the play," said Alayna Jensen, a senior at NEHS who was cast two acting roles in the play. "We've worked on it for an entire semester ... and then we just weren't able to do it."

With the busy spring season, there was no time to reschedule the "Trap" performance, but that meant NEHS Theater had to find a creative solution to make sure their other spring performances don't fall behind schedule.

While the Eugene School District 4J and its contractors continue to get the leaks fixed, which are estimated to be complete in February, the theater program has been rehearsing its next performance, Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr.," at Madison Middle School every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

"It's definitely a lot of trial and error, trying to figure out what spaces we can use, making sure that we're all coming together staying informed on what's going on," said Dusty Stratton, another NEHS senior and an assistant director of the new play. "We all have this passion for what we're doing and we all have the drive to keep it going."

North Eugene High School brings performing arts to young students

Wednesday evening, about 70 students crowded in the Madison cafeteria. Tables were pushed to the side as they practiced choreography for the song "Golden Age of Chocolate."

This production of "Willy Wonka Jr." is part of the Corridor Program, named after the closed alternative performing arts school Corridor Elementary. After Corridor Elementary was closed in 2020 following the demolition of the Silver Lane building, which made way for the new NEHS, the school's Parent Teacher Association reached out to NEHS's drama director, Aaron Thomas.

Thomas said they had leftover money with nowhere to put it, and asked if Thomas had any ideas. To keep the spirit of allowing young students opportunities on the stage, the Corridor Program casts students in fourth through eighth grade, open to any kids in the North region — Kelly and Madison middle schools and Aubrey Park, River Road, Howard and Spring Creek elementary schools.

In its third year, the Corridor Program has 72 elementary and middle school students cast in its Willy Wonka production with about 20 NEHS students assisting.

North Eugene's drama director, Aaron Thomas, directs Madison Middle School students during rehearsal for the musical Willy Wonka.

One of the few benefits of NEHS's auditorium being temporarily off-limits is that the closure corresponded with the Corridor production.

Timothy Wilcox, co-director of "Willy Wonka Jr." and Madison's band and musical theater teacher, offered up the middle school's cafeteria as a place to rehearse. It was the most logical place to rehearse, he said. Wilcox estimated that at least 50% of the students involved in the program are Madison students.

"The kids definitely miss being physically present at the high school," Wilcox said. "But if we weren't rehearsing, there wouldn't be a show or the show's quality would be significantly less if we delayed rehearsal, or canceled. Overall, it doesn't seem to be affecting anyone in any sort of negative way. I just think that's the culture of theater students and people involved in theater and performing arts.

"The good old adage that gets bounced around: 'The show must go on.'"

NEHS Theater provides an example for young students

Scarlett Briskey, a senior at NEHS working as a choreographer for "Willy Wonka Jr.," attended Corridor Elementary before it was shut down. Now, she's glad to be able to give back some of what she's learned to younger students.

"I'm really happy about (the Corridor Program) is still going on," Briskey said. "(Corridor Elementary) was what got me into acting, and I still I love acting. So I'm happy that other kids get to experience a little bit of what I got to have."

Scarlett Briskey, 18, directs choreography with Madison Middle School students during rehearsal for the musical Willy Wonka.

Thomas said the goal for the Corridor Program is to get young North region students interested in theater before coming to high school and to help set them up to thrive in NEHS's drama classes and clubs.

"The value comes in teaching skills early on, and also getting them excited about theater at a young age. It's already paying off in my high school productions now," Thomas said.

Thomas pointed to an example of Corridor's success: Violet Barrett, a freshman at NEHS who participated in the Corridor Program while she was in seventh and eighth grades, performing in "Annie Jr." and "Mary Poppins Jr." Now, she is Stratton's assistant, helping out with the Willy Wonka play.

Barrett said she joined the Corridor Program after transferring to Madison, looking to meet new friends and find community. She met some of her closest friends through the program and is familiar with several of the middle school students she is now assisting.

"I kind of have like that like, respect from (them) because of being known already," Barrett said. "The Corridor plays, they introduced me to this whole other world. I got to the point where in Annie Jr., I knew I wanted to do it again, and I wanted to be an actor."

A return to North Eugene High School' auditorium

One of the biggest draws of the Corridor Program is allowing elementary and middle school students to use the higher-quality equipment that NEHS has to offer. This will be their first time performing in the new building's auditorium. Thomas said they have received some new equipment including new sound and lighting systems.

As an NEHS alum himself, Wilcox said he is particularly excited about their first performance in the new auditorium. He said the new tech and seating would make for a better audience experience.

"One thing I'm looking forward to ... is (the students) will have been away from that space for a while, and in the meantime, Mr. Thomas's stagecraft class has been working on the scenery, and getting everything set up," Wilcox said. "So when they do return to the theater, it'll no longer be just an empty stage, they'll have stuff set up for their show. They can kind of have this big reveal as a cast member."

Already, Thomas confirmed that students and staff will be allowed back into the stagecraft room and part of the auditorium for the construction of set pieces starting Tuesday. Rehearsals will still be at Madison for the time being, but Thomas said this is great news, as he's looking forward to bringing the production to life for the North audience.

"Ideally, the next step is to really get the community in to make it a total North Region extravaganza," Thomas said.

For more information about NEHS Theater, the Corridor Program, tickets to "Willy Wonka Jr." or ways to support drama at NEHS, visit northeugenetheater.com.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: North Eugene High School Theater improvises after ice storm