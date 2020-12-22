The show must go on: West End performers make music video to support colleagues

LONDON (Reuters) - Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions.

"Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year in the business for those on stage and behind the scenes.

Thirty singers recorded their parts separately in the studio, or remotely from home, giving their time to raise funds for the Theatre Support Fund+. Theatres in London are currently closed as the capital battles a new, more easily transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Director Joe McNeice, who co-authored the song, which was released late last month, said he hoped to explore more innovative ways of bringing theatre next year.

Open air performances would be "a really important lifesaver for all of us", he said. "Theatre can exist in a field with a group of 20 people huddled around a little stage watching people tell stories."

(Reporting by Lisa Keddie; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

