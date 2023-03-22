'When we show up, they scatter:' one arrested after I-5 sideshow in Stockton

Skid marks remain after a sideshow stopped traffic on northbound I-5 between Hammer Lane and Eight Mile Road in Stockton.

Officers arrested one of the drivers who allegedly participated in a sideshow that blocked a stretch of the 5 Freeway on Sunday, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said.

"It's going to be citizens that see them [first]," Ruben Jones, a spokesman for the CHP, said. "When we show up, they scatter."

Sideshows are informal and often impromptu car meets where drivers do donuts, burnouts, and other stunts for crowds of onlookers.

Social media video posted Sunday evening shows a black Ford Mustang and a purple two-seater, back bumper hanging, doing donuts in front of a crowd of a few dozen people on I-5 just before the Eight Mile Road exit in north Stockton.

Another video posted a few hours earlier, at about 2 p.m., appears to show a black SUV flashing its headlights in front of rows of stopped traffic on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near San Joaquin Street in south Stockton.

In the background, several people can be seen standing in the street, watching as a small convertible screeching in and out of sight. The convertible appears similar to the purple two-seater seen in the I-5 video.

Stockton police received a report on Sunday of a hit-and-run possibly related to the sideshow about three miles east of San Joaquin Street, near Main Street and Rendon Avenue, police officer Joseph Silva said.

The person arrested Sunday was a boy under 18, according to Jones. The CHP officer could not confirm whether the person arrested was one of the drivers in the videos.

