Show-Stopping Duesenberg Headlines Broad Arrow Auction’s Monterey Sale

It put the 'class' in 'classic'.

Broad Arrow Auctions, renowned for curating some of the most prestigious and sought-after classic cars, is set to showcase a true automotive masterpiece at its upcoming Monterey sale. The star of the show is a jaw-dropping 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan, a vehicle that epitomizes elegance, luxury, and automotive excellence.

This exceptional Duesenberg Model J is a testament to the golden age of American automobile manufacturing. With its striking lines, meticulously crafted bodywork, and impeccable attention to detail, it represents the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering from the era. The car is an embodiment of the Duesenberg brothers' vision to create the finest and most luxurious automobiles the world had ever seen.

Under the hood, this magnificent vehicle boasts a potent inline-eight engine, which was a true marvel of its time. The Duesenberg Model J was renowned for its exceptional performance, delivering unparalleled power and smoothness on the road. With a displacement of 420 cubic inches and the assistance of a supercharger, this Duesenberg could reach speeds that were remarkable for the era.

The exterior of this Model J is a sight to behold. The elegant body, crafted by the renowned coachbuilder Murphy, showcases the unmistakable craftsmanship that was synonymous with the era's most prestigious automobiles. The Convertible Sedan configuration combines the comfort and luxury of a spacious cabin with the exhilaration of open-air motoring. Every curve and line of this Duesenberg exudes a timeless elegance that continues to captivate enthusiasts to this day.

Stepping inside the cabin, one is transported back to an era of opulence and sophistication. The interior of the Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan is a masterpiece in its own right. Impeccable leather upholstery, exquisite wood trim, and luxurious appointments throughout create an ambiance of unrivaled luxury. Passengers are enveloped in comfort and style, making every journey a truly memorable experience.

This particular Duesenberg Model J has undergone a meticulous restoration, ensuring that it retains its original beauty and splendor. The car has been lovingly preserved, and its condition is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of those involved in the restoration process. It stands as a true work of art, ready to grace any collection or take center stage at prestigious automotive events.

Broad Arrow Auctions is honored to present this extraordinary 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan as the star attraction of its Monterey sale. This is a rare opportunity for discerning collectors and automotive enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history, an icon of American luxury and craftsmanship.

As the gavel falls on auction day, all eyes will be on this show-stopping Duesenberg. It is destined to leave a lasting impression on all who have the privilege to witness its grandeur. The Monterey sale promises to be an unforgettable event, and the Duesenberg Model J will undoubtedly take center stage, reaffirming its status as one of the most revered and iconic automobiles ever created.

Broad Arrow Auctions, renowned for curating some of the most prestigious and sought-after classic cars, is set to showcase this exceptional vehicle at its upcoming Monterey sale.





