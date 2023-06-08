Show-Stopping Duesenberg Headlines Broad Arrow Auction’s Monterey Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan now available at Broad Arrow Auctions.

Broad Arrow Auctions is presenting car enthusiasts with an opportunity to own a piece of automobile history - the magnificent 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan. The auction is open for bids, and for those who appreciate both luxury and heritage, this automotive icon is one not to miss.

The Duesenberg Model J, first unveiled at the New York Car Show of 1928, was the epitome of luxury and sophistication, boasting unmatched performance among American production cars of its era. This Murphy-bodied Convertible Sedan encapsulates the exquisite craftsmanship and unique design aesthetic that Duesenberg became famous for.

This particular Model J, with chassis number 2301 and engine number J287, was delivered to the Walter M. Murphy Company in Pasadena, California, to receive its bespoke bodywork. The finished product, a stunning Murphy Convertible Sedan, is a classic embodiment of the grandeur of the Roaring Twenties. The vehicle's elegant lines, along with its deep black finish and contrasting silver wire wheels, make it a sight to behold.

The car's interior is as luxurious as its exterior. The cabin is decorated with an array of original instrumentation set in an engine-turned dash, surrounded by plush upholstery that speaks to its era's opulence.

Mechanically, the Model J was ahead of its time, featuring a powerful straight-eight engine that produced an impressive 265 horsepower - a figure that was virtually unheard of during its time. The car's power, coupled with its substantial size and weight, is a testament to Duesenberg's engineering prowess.

This 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan represents a unique chance for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire a piece of American automotive history. As the auction proceeds at Broad Arrow Auctions, potential owners will no doubt be attracted by the opportunity to add such an iconic and significant vehicle to their collections.

