Show your thanks by giving back this holiday season

For many, the holiday season is a time to come together and share, celebrate with family and friends, and fill our stomachs and hearts with abundance.

Yet for far too many families in Southwest Florida, the holidays are a time of doubt, sadness and fear. While others celebrate the season surrounded by food, thousands of families in our community worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Harry Chapin Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization and only Feeding America member in Southwest Florida, feeds more than 250,000 people a month through a variety of food distribution programs.

At Harry Chapin Food Bank, we know that food insecurity is the foremost concern in Southwest Florida, with thousands upon thousands of families in need of healthy and nutritious food options all year long. We also know that the holidays can be especially challenging for families struggling to put food on the table.

The harsh reality is that one in eight adults and one in six children in Southwest Florida are food insecure or lack regular access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle.

For 40 years, Harry Chapin Food Bank has been here to help community members most in need. As the largest hunger-relief organization and only Feeding America member in Southwest Florida, we are proactively working to ensure hunger-free holidays

It is our sincere belief that no one should ever go hungry, and this holiday season we’re taking a variety of steps to ensure our neighbors in need have continuous access to fresh, nutritious and festive food.

Harry Chapin Food Bank would not be able to fulfill its mission of hunger-free holidays without the support of our 170 partner agencies throughout Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. By working with our partners, we’re distributing thousands of holiday boxes to families who are hungry, ensuring they have everything they need – including a centerpiece protein and all the fixings – to make their holiday special.

We’re also giving community members the opportunity to shop for themselves, deploying our “Fresh Force” Mobile Grocery Experience to our rural underserved communities. This innovative grocery experience on wheels empowers community members with the opportunity to select fresh produce, canned and dry goods, frozen meats, breads and grains.

These collaborations allow us to work toward our mission of ending hunger in Southwest Florida, but we can’t do it alone.

Far too often, our neighbors who are food insecure suffer in silence, exist in the shadows and go to sleep at night with empty stomachs and low spirits. We’re confident that, together, we can make a monumental difference.

In this time of giving, we ask for our community’s support to help us combat food insecurity in Southwest Florida. From food drives to packing events, Harry Chapin Food Bank offers community members a variety of ways to support our mission of ending hunger. Moreover, a contribution of as little as $1 has a tremendous impact, providing enough food for two healthy meals.

This holiday season, remember those one in eight adults and one in six children. You may not see them, but you can help provide their next meal, filling not just their stomachs but their hearts.

We are dedicated to feeding our community and know that each of us has the power to make a difference. We also know that, working together, we can bring about a transformation. As we celebrate this season, please remember to show your thanks by giving.

To join Harry Chapin Food Bank in our mission for a hunger-free holiday, visit harrychapinfoodbank.org.

Stuart Haniff is the chief development officer at Harry Chapin Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in Southwest Florida.

