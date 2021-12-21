Showalter murder trial continued

Dec. 21—OTTUMWA — A trial for the man charged with killing his wife has been delayed.

Gregory Allen Showalter Sr., 61, of Ottumwa, is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, willful injury and firearm possession charges. He has been out on bond since August.

Judge Lucy Gamon entered a continuance yesterday, citing an agreement between defense attorneys and prosecutors. A pre-trial conference has been set for March 21. He was originally slated to face trial in January. A new trial date was not immediately set.

The Ottumwa Police Department charged Showalter after investigators said he killed his wife on July 31. His wife, Helen Showalter, was reported missing and later found on Aug. 1 near the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County.

Police have not released how the woman died or the suspected motive for the killing.

A conviction for first-degree murder would carry a mandatory life sentence without parole.

