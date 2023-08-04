Showalter murder trial re-scheduled for September

Aug. 3—OTTUMWA — A husband facing charges of murder related to his wife's death will go on trial in mid-September.

The trial date was reset Thursday by Judge Daniel Wilson for Gregory Allen Showalter Sr., 63, of Ottumwa. The continuance came after Showalter's attorney Robert Breckenridge had a schedule conflict with two felony trials at the same time.

Breckenridge asked the court to adjust the schedule accordingly, and continuing Showalter's trial was the result. The trial is expected to last about seven days and would begin on Sept. 12 in Wapello County, according to court filings.

Showalter was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, domestic abuse and willful injury causing serious injury on Aug. 3, 2021. He has pled not guilty.

Police say Helen Showalter was reported missing July 31, 2021. Court documents say her body was recovered in rural Wapello County near the Des Moines River the next day.

Court documents indicate at the time of her disappearance and death, Helen Showalter and Gregory Showalter were in the midst of a divorce. Police have not indicated how she died.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.