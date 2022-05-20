ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Rihanna, Cruise

TechCrunch

Discord has provided more insight into how the shooter who opened fire in a Buffalo, New York supermarket over the weekend used its service prior to the tragic act of violence. In the month leading up to the attack on the Buffalo Tops grocery store, which he researched and selected in an effort to harm as many Black people as possible, he used Discord to document his plans in extreme detail. "Before that, our records indicate no other people saw the diary chat log in this private server," a Discord spokesperson told TechCrunch.