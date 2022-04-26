ShowBiz Minute: Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin, Kylie Jenner
Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'; Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting; Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna. (April 26)
Kylie Jenner testified Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent and had gotten a possible glimpse of it herself. “I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," Jenner, now 24 and a teenager at the time, said from the witness stand at a Los Angeles trial. Chyna is suing Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show, “Rob & Chyna," after one short season.
STORY: Austin hosted the event at Ramstein Air Base following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional military support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's war effort."Your resistance has brought inspiration to the free world," Austin said, as he denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "indefensible... Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here".Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States - by far the world's two biggest nuclear powers.Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Ukraine was guilty of the genocide of Russian-speaking people.Ukraine says it is fighting a land grab by Russia and that Putin's accusations of genocide are nonsense.
Posty also previewed upcoming collabs with Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold.
Olivia Munn shares baby boy Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney
Parag Agrawal added that he would remain as CEO until the deal closes, which is set to happen before the end of the year.
The 84-year-old star said that she's not afraid of mortality. "You can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85," Fonda said.
They've seemingly reached the clothes-swapping stage of their relationship.
Kelly Clarkson, who went from "American Idol" to hosting her own talk show, is 40. We look back at her most inspiring (and often relatable) words.
"Thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart for voting, sharing, and believing in me through everything," the 19-year-old wrote.
When you have a dog, any walk can turn into an impromptu jog at a moment's notice.
Bart Gordon recognized the value of the strong relationship between the United States and Europe early on during his 26 years as a member of the House. “When I came to Congress, I became very interested in the transatlantic relationship, I thought it was important to our country,” the Democrat from Tennessee, who didn’t run…
Howard Stern has thoughts on the "disaster" Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard. The host of SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show" mocked the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor at length Monday as Depp wrapped up his testimony in the Fairfax, Va., court. Stern called Depp a "huge narcissist," and can't believe he's airing his dirty laundry like this as he fights his ex-wife in court.
Heroes, assemble! Gauge Townsend got an extraordinary experience at a private showing of "The Batman" at Gulf Breeze Cinema 8.
With Congress returning this week, the Biden administration is preparing to renew its push to secure Covid-19 funding, a White House official said, after a $10
Melissa Lucio was scheduled to die Wednesday for murdering her 2-year-old daughter. An appeals court ruling has put her execution on hold, for now.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said President Joe Biden has concerns about social-media companies' power after Twitter's board agreed to a sale to billionaire Elon Musk. "No matter who owns or runs Twitter, the president has long been concerned about the power of large social-media platforms -- with the power they have over our everyday lives," Psaki told reporters during a briefing. "He has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause." She
Daphne Oz and her husband John Jovanovic are parents to four children: Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 8, Jovan, 6, Domenica Celine, 4, and Giovanna Ines, 31 months
Nottinghamshire Police said officers called to reports of criminal damage in Clifton, Nottingham, found a kidnapping victim who had been 'bundled into the boot of a car'.
A Shark steam mop for $55 (from $90!) and Amazon's No. 1 bestseller pizza cutter down to $8 — there's a lot to love in this mix.
The couple's recent L.A. dinner outing also comes shortly after a blogger shut down rumors he spread that A$AP cheated on Rihanna with fashion designer Amina Muaddi.