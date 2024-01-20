New Showboats coach believes in the new UFL model to spring football

MEMPHIS – Despite the nasty conditions outside, new Showboats coach John DeFilippo making the rounds around Memphis the past couple of days and that included a stop at News Channel 3.

The goal?? A simple one. To help Showboats’ fans put a face to the name.

DeFilippo comes to the ‘Boats after coaching last season in New Orleans with the Breakers, leading them to the USFL playoffs. But the Breakers weren’t part of the merger between the USFL and XFL, giving DeFilippo a chance to head up the Showboats in the new United Football League.

Eight teams in this new venture and all eight will be based solely in Arlington, Texas. They’ll only fly in to play the games before returning to Arlington.

DeFilippo knows that’s not ideal in building support but hopes it’s a short term issue that leads to long term success.

“Anytime you start up something, and that’s what the UFL is, it’s a startup. I think you have to start and get a solid foundation just like anything. Once that foundation is built and on solid ground, then you can advance,” DeFilippo said. “I would have a hard time thinking that the plan, no one’s told me this,that we want to be in Memphis full time at some point. We want to live here. We want to establish our roots here. We want to be in the community. We want to be in the schools and show our faces around the community. I mean, I’d love to live here. So it’s just one of those things where it might take a little time. I don’t know how much time that is.”

And why will this new venture into spring football have true lasting power when so many others have tried… and failed? DeFilippo, in true Ted Lasso fashion– says believe.

“Got to have a little faith. Sometimes you gotta stand up for what you believe in and have a little faith. And that’s OK. Call it blind faith, I really don’t care. All I’m looking forward to is this season and see where it goes.”

