A shower of bullets, one person hit, cops say, at an all-night Broward laundromat

A shooting at a 24-hour laundromat in Pembroke Park sent one person to the hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, and left the outside of the business dotted with bullet holes.

Local media cameras showed Sunday morning’s sun shining on yellow evidence markers in the parking lot and the outer walls of Swifty Coin Laundry, 4800 Hallandale Beach Blvd. The markers attested to the fusillade of bullets fired around 2:50 a.m. Pembroke Park officers, BSO deputies and BSO Fire Rescue arrived to find one man shot.

Pembroke Park police called in sheriff’s homicide detectives, who have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who knows anything can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online, at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or at **8477 from any cellphone.