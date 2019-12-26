'Shower Power': Woman converts food truck into mobile shower unit for homeless

JACKSON, Miss. – Teresa Renkenberger opens the doors in back of what used to be a mobile food truck.

Instead of sandwiches, two separate shower stalls come into view.

Known as the Shower Power Mobile Shower Unit, the vehicle, complete with a new paint job of blue bubbles, includes a privacy door, hot and cold water, body soap, shampoo, a sink and a mirror.

The Flowood Realtor has started making the unit available to those who are homeless, offering free hot showers.

Teresa Renkenberger of Flowood, Miss., describes the inspiration for her Shower Power Mobile Shower Unit for the homeless. Kevin Poe, of Florence, background, converted the food truck to a mobile shower unit. The two were in Jackson on Dec. 5, 2019, where she makes the mobile shower available weekly. More

For now, she makes her weekly stop to a park in downtown Jackson on Mondays, but she hopes to increase the frequency and travel to other areas.

"They are honestly just like us, but they got down on their luck," says Renkenberger, 51. "A lot of them don't wake up and say they want to be homeless. It makes you think it could be me or you but, by the grace of God, it is not."

Galloway United Methodist Church’s Grace Place estimates the city’s downtown sheltered homeless population to be between 800-900 people.

'I’ve been almost homeless; I’ve been where I could not afford anything'

Renkenberger herself recalls that as a child, she and her mother, a waitress, lived with friends for a long period of time after her parents divorced.

"If it were not for those people, I am 100% sure we would have been in a shelter or homeless," Renkenberger said.

"That's why I never look down on anyone, and I am always humble. I cannot save the world, but I can cast a stone and make many ripples."

Renkenberger said her role as a Realtor allows her to better understand those who are homeless.

"It does not matter what size house you buy; I get on everybody’s level because I’ve been in everybody’s role," Renkenberger said.

"I’ve been almost homeless; I’ve been where I could not afford anything. So I think I’ve done well in getting the homeless to trust me, because I can relate to where they are in their life right now."

Renkenberger has never been involved in any kind of organized effort to help the homeless before getting the mobile shower off the ground.

"I've kind of always did my own thing," she said. "I’ve always offered them something to eat and a bottle of water if I see any of them at a stop sign. If I don’t have a bottle of water or food, better believe I am going to give them some money. I just can’t imagine them sitting there with nobody."

Man pushing wheelchair along road inspires Shower Power concept

A visit with Benny Flowers, a man who is homeless, was the inspiration for the mobile shower.

Roughly two years ago in the freezing cold, Renkenberger and her family were driving when they spotted Flowers pushing a wheelchair.

They pulled over at a store and waited for Flowers to get there to give him a bag of warm things and snacks. Then, a year later, Renkenberger and Flowers met for a second time.

"He remembered me. I asked him had he eaten, and he said no. So, I went and got him McDonald’s, and we've built a friendship."

Renkenberger describes it this way on Shower Power's website:

"After spending a lot of time with a homeless person who became my friend, I asked: 'Benny, how long has it been since you've had a shower?' His response: 'A year, Ms. Teresa.' When I left Benny that day, my mind was racing. Walking up the steps to our house, the idea hit me of the need for a mobile shower unit! So the process started right away.

"I went back a few days later to visit Benny and told him my idea. He was so happy. He said, 'More than food, I need a shower.'"

She adds that visits to shelters don't always mean access to a shower.