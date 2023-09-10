Shower & Storm Chances Followed By Fall-Like Weather

TechCrunch

A series of unfortunate and cascading mistakes allowed a China-backed hacking group to steal one of the keys to Microsoft's email kingdom that granted near unfettered access to U.S. government inboxes. Microsoft explained in a long-awaited blog post this week how the hackers pulled off the heist. To recap, Microsoft disclosed in July that hackers it calls Storm-0558, which it believes are backed by China, "acquired" an email signing key that Microsoft uses to secure consumer email accounts like Outlook.com.