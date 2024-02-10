Showers continue tonight; Sunday starts with showers but afternoon sees breaks

Tonight, we’ll see more chances for showers rolling into the region. Most of the concentration this evening will start off near the southern border between West Virginia and Virginia but will become more widespread later tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight under cloudy skies as we see lows in the 40s.

Sunday continues our soggy pattern, once again primarily in the morning. If you’re looking to head off to church Sunday morning, packing an umbrella will help. Our best chances look to be during the morning as we develop more of a break in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Sunday look to maintain themselves in the 50s.

Monday brings back the chance for more showers as a low pressure system moves off to the northeast. Isolated chances become more widespread showers moving in the afternoon. We’ll get back in the 50s, but colder air will make its way overnight. Temperatures near freezing will allow for some snowflakes, especially across the mountains and higher terrain in Greenbrier and Pocahontas where one to two inches is expected.

Tuesday will be a colder day as we struggle to make it near 40 degrees. The chance for lingering mountain snow will be around, especially across the mountains in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. As temperatures warm above freezing on Tuesday for the lowlands, they’ll primarily see cold rain showers lingering at times.

Valentine’s Day looks like a great day if you have plans later in the evening. After any remaining snowflakes diminish out early on Wednesday, our entire area should see dry conditions persist in the afternoon along with some chances for some sunshine. It will help to pack a jacket if you have plans since our temperatures will be in the 40s.

Our Interactive Radar

Thursday we’re keeping an eye on a clipper system that will move through the northeast. At this time, a more unsettled pattern for your Thursday looks possible with the return of some flurries again as the system moves through during the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures on Thursday look to return back to the 40s.

Friday will see any lingering morning flurries diminish out, leaving us with a dry afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will follow after a cold morning near 30 degrees. Temperatures will still be on the chilly side, only getting into the 40s by the end of the afternoon, but we look forward to end the week on a dry note.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, more of an active pattern looks to loom ahead as we keep an eye on several systems next weekend and beyond. After enjoying above average temperatures, temperatures next week and beyond look to be in the 40s and 30s. A great reminder to download our StormTracker 59 app for the latest on your forecast.

TONIGHT

Isolated showers to widespread showers. Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Showers, mainly AM. PM breaks. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Isolated rain chance AM. Scattered showers PM. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Rain and snow chances. Colder. Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MTN flurries early. Drying out PM. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain and snow chances return, primarily PM. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. A dry break. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Fairly dry morning. Showers/snow return PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

AM snow chances. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Chilly. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY

Rain and snow chances return. Cloudy. Highs in low 40s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.