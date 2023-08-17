New showers! They’re one of KU football players’ favorite aspects of stadium renovation

University of Kansas athletic director Travis Goff spent the past week hyping the upcoming release of details and renderings for the school’s 11th and Mississippi “Gateway” project, which will upgrade David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The big day finally arrived Tuesday.

And, naturally, excitement has followed within the KU locker room.

The Star asked 20 KU football players for their take on the best aspect of the forthcoming stadium renovations. Here’s what they said.

Showers: 2

Locker room: 10

Stadium bring connected to indoor football complex: 2

Weight room: 1

Overall view: 1

Everything: 2

Team room: 2

KU players on stadium renovations

About those showers ...

One of the more surprising picks was the showers, but multiple players said the space and privacy afforded by the new ones are a huge improvement.

Tight end Mason Fairchild: “Really nice water pressure. They’ve got nice stalls and all that stuff — it’s like state of the art. It’s a weird thing to have state of the art, but it’s state of the art.”

A first look at renderings of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with renovations expected to be underway in December of 2023 until August of 2025. Contributed by KU Athletics

On the locker room ...

The new-and-improved locker room was mentioned by many players, and with good reason. Offering a barber station, customized chairs for the players, huge locker stalls and more, what’s not to like?

Wide receiver Trevor Wilson: “That new locker room keeps a lot of guys in there late nights. Some guys even sleep in there. I don’t want to put names out, but just know there’s been some guys that might like to spend a little extra time in there. The seats are comfortable.”

On the stadium’s connection to the indoor facility ...

Quarterback Jalon Daniels and freshman safety Logan Brantley said they love the idea of walking from the locker room directly into the stadium.

Brantley: “I feel like connecting the stadium is the best thing they could have done. I want to have that college-game experience, where the lights are kind of flashing and everything when we’re walking into the game. I feel like that’s just going to bring so much adrenaline.”

Kansas running back Carson Morgan (30) catches a pass as defensive end Dean Miller (45) defends during a KU football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

About the weight room ...

The weight room was a popular second choice for multiple players. Not only is the strength and conditioning equipment brand new, it’s also customized for the “pressure training” needs of the team.

Cornerback Damarius McGhee: “There’s some crazy stuff in there. I’m not used to it. A lot of stuff in there is electronically there now.”

And, oh, the view ...

KU offensive lineman Kobe Baynes loved the overall look of the stadium.

Baynes: “Even now, I like the old stadium — it has a vibe to me and it has a story to tell. I think the new renovations do a good job of keeping that same uniqueness to it.”

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) jumps on tight end Trevor Kardell (45) during a KU football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

On the ‘team room’ ...

The new team room, in which the entire team will be able to gather, will feature 180 seats overlooking the stadium. And that drew positive reviews.

Tight end Trevor Kardell: “The team room that’s going to look out over the stadium — I’m excited for that.”

So much to love ...

At least one KU player couldn’t pick a favorite renovation. Running back Daniel Hishaw said he loved everything about the new layout.

Hishaw: “My favorite is just the whole thing. Looking at it, it’s just, ‘Wow, that’s about to happen.’”

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. runs with the ball during a KU football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com