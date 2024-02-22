Showers To Rain Thursday
Showers To Rain Thursday
More than 1 million fewer people tuned in on Monday than did for the Monday broadcast four years ago.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Backed by 176,000 five-star ratings, it's a sturdy mildew-buster with magnets that keep it in place.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
The 40 starting spots for the 2024 Daytona 500 have been decided.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
The Blue Jackets own the worst record (16-26-10) in the Eastern Conference.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.