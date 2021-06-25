How will showers and thunderstorms affect searching at the Surfside building collapse?

Michelle Marchante
·2 min read

Rain began falling Friday morning as crews continued to search through the rubble for people in the partially collapsed condo tower in Surfside. The forecast is calling for more downpours in South Florida.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Surfside and Miami Beach through the early afternoon. The rain chance then drops to 20% to 30% for Friday night, but it will pick up again for the weekend. The rest of coastal Miami-Dade and Broward counties are also forecast to see showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

Between a tenth and quarter of an inch of new rainfall is forecast to fall Friday in Surfside, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

While rescue crews can work through the rain, they can’t work through lightning for safety reasons.

Around 9:30 a.m., moderate to heavy rain began soaking Surfside but it is moving west, said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The good news is that South Florida is forecast to see east winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. The strong breeze should help the showers move along fairly quickly toward the west, Gonzalez said.

At 10 a.m., winds were gusting up to 30 mph in Surfside, said Local 10 Meteorologist Brandon Orr. He posted video online of debris falling from the upper floors of what’s left of Champlain Towers South Condo. Crews are now trying to knock down debris before it falls on its own, he said.

More rain is also expected during the weekend. The forecast is calling for a 40% to 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Families await news of missing in Surfside condo collapse

    Search and rescue teams continue efforts to find 159 people who remain unaccounted for.

  • 11 Essential Grilling Tools for Your First-Ever Cookout

    We love a classic waist-height kettle grill, but the Weber Jumbo Joe is ideal if your space is limited or you don’t have a yard to call your own. Get it now! A charcoal chimney is the best way to get coals started quickly and efficiently without the need for lighter fluid, which can give food a nasty, chemical smell.

  • At least 1 dead after high-rise condo building partially collapses near Miami Beach

    Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said search and rescue operations could "play out for days."

  • Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: Death toll rises to four in Surfside, Florida, condo collapse

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Raide Jadallah announces that rescue crews recovered three deceased victims from the site of a 12-story apartment building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to four as rescue efforts continue.

  • Florida condo disaster: A look at other major US building collapses in recent history

    Another Florida condo collapsed in 1981.

  • Lexington council wades into fight between landfill operator and Scott County

    A fight between Waste Services of the Bluegrass, Scott County officials and state environmental officials could decide where Lexington’s trash will go in future years.

  • Eye Opener: Rescue, recovery teams search collapsed Surfside apartment

    Rescue teams are working around the clock to search for people in the rubble of an apartment building in Surfside, Florida. The scale of the disaster is almost unprecedented. Also, fired police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd this afternoon after being convicted in April. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Emergency Crews Respond to Building Collapse in Miami's Surfside

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said over 80 units were on the scene of a partial building collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, Miami, early on June 24.The building, a 12-story seafront condo tower, was completed in 1981, the Miami Herald reported.This footage, shot by local journalist Joel Franco, shows emergency services at the scene, as well as fire crews inspecting nearby power lines.No details of casualties had been given at the time of writing. Credit: Joel Franco via Storyful

  • Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says search and rescue efforts continue after an overnight apartment collapse

    At a press conference on Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Ray Jadallah gave an update on an apartment complex that collapsed overnight.

  • Some things to know about the Town of Surfside, Florida, where a condo tower collapsed

    The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building introduced of Surfside to much of the world and probably to some in South Florida in a tragic, horrifying manner.

  • Miami Authorities Report 99 People 'Unaccounted For' After Surfside Condo Collapse

    Authorities in the Miami area said that 99 people remained unaccounted for hours after a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed.At least three people were confirmed dead, according to local reports. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said that 53 people were accounted for, but 99 remained “unaccounted for” as of Thursday afternoon. Officials cautioned that they were still working to determine precise numbers.As Ramirez spoke, search and rescue teams were still working at the site, looking for survivors who possibly remained trapped in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo. According to authorities, the building that collapsed overnight housed around 55 units.This footage, taken on Thursday in Surfside, shows dust filling the air near the site of the condo complex. Credit: Eduardo Abavicius via Storyful

  • 3 dead, 99 unaccounted for after building collapse in Florida

    Three people died and 99 people remain unaccounted for after an apartment building collapse in Florida.

  • Proving he’s still human, Harrison Ford injures shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 set

    Harrison Ford, 78, understandably injured his shoulder while rehearsing an action scene on the set of the upcoming Indiana Jones installment, Deadline reports. Although Ford’s appearance is central to filming a movie called *adjusts glasses* Indiana Jones 5, director James Mangold will shoot around his recovery for the time being. Meanwhile, Ford, who, unlike his character, can’t just put his hat over his face and take a nap to recover, will be out of commission for the next few weeks.

  • Miami building collapse: 159 missing, officials say

    Four people are confirmed dead, but rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for survivors.

  • Trump set to reemerge on the trail with revenge on his mind

    After six months of relative hibernation, the former president is reentering the campaign fray. It will likely get messy.

  • A strong tropical wave could form this week, joining other disturbance in the Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including a strong tropical wave that’s about to roll off the coast of Africa in the next few days.

  • ‘Something Off’: Miami Collapse Complex Had Issues

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe Miami-area apartment building that crashed to the ground in a horrifying early-morning collapse Thursday had been experiencing “issues” for years, and it was even the subject of a scientific study last year that warned of it sinking into the earth.The Champlain Towers complex in Surfside, Florida, was the subject of at least one lawsuit over the maintenance of the structure’s outer walls. In addition, the building attracted the attention of scientists alarmed over flooding an

  • Seattle, Portland gearing up for hottest weather ever recorded

    A heat wave is bringing unprecedented high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest — a region of the country typically cooled by the ocean, rather than central air conditioning. The heat will begin Friday and last into early next week. Why it matters: The heat wave will shatter monthly and all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the records could break the old milestones by several degrees. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Drought Indicators in Western U.S. Flash Warnings of the ‘Big One’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarah Brunner opened the irrigation spigots on her farm in March, three months early. The rain should have still been falling in California. Now that summer is taking hold, she and her husband are considering shifting their meager water supplies into pastures so their animals will have enough to eat.Brunner’s worries don’t stop at the barnyard. The family’s fields of shallots, garlic and goats are surrounded by thick Northern California forests, dried out and primed to burn. An ea

  • ‘The water is coming’: Florida Keys faces stark reality as seas rise

    Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved The neighborhood of Stillwright Point in Key Largo, Florida. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The Guardian Long famed for its spectacular fishing, sprawling coral reefs and literary residents such as Ernest Hemingway, the Florida Keys is now acknowledging a previously unthinkable reality: it faces being overwhelmed by the rising seas and not every home can be saved. Following a grueling