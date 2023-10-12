Showers, thunderstorms expected in KC region. Here’s where strongest storms are likely

There’s good news for those headed to the Chiefs and Broncos football game at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday evening: The forecast of strong to severe storms has shifted further to the north and west of the metro, according to the National Weather Service.

Instead, fans should expect temperatures in the 70s and winds around 20 mph, gusting to near 40 mph at times throughout much of the game.

There still is chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Kansas City metro, but that comes mainly after 10 p.m.

During the day, mostly dry conditions are expected in Kansas City as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than usual. It will be breezy, with south winds of 15 to 20 mph along with gusts as high as the mid-30s.

Some parts of northwest Missouri are seeing a few isolated morning showers, which are expected to gradually move out of the area before noon, the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return in the evening. A few of the storms may be strong to severe, primarily across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The primary concerns from these storms are large hail, heavy rains and damaging winds, the weather service said.

The storms should break up as they move across western Missouri. A new round of storms are expected to develop early Friday across central and western Missouri, although none of those storms are expected to be severe.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Kansas City before 1 p.m. Friday. Skies will then clear, becoming partly sunny. Temperatures are expected to be around 68 degrees, which is normal for this time of year.

Cooler conditions are expected over the weekend with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.