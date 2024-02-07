Showers and thunderstorms expected in Kern County’s forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains.

There is a 63 percent chance of light snow at Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass tonight and Thursday morning. There is a 14 percent chance of one inch or more of snow at Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass tonight and Thursday morning.

Kern County, Bakersfield road conditions Feb. 7

As far as rainfall is concerned, Bakersfield is expected to receive one quarter of an inch of rain or more from 4 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, until 10 a.m. Thursday, February 8th.

Strong, gusty west winds are anticipated in the Mojave Desert Slopes from 6 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. this evening.

