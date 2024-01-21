Showers and windy conditions return to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Expect rain showers early in the week in the Sun City!

Sunday brings a 50% chance of rain, reaching a high of 60 degrees and a low of 45.

On Monday, there is a 20% chance of morning rain with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 47. Tuesday brings winds and a 50% chance of rain, with a high of 59 and a low of 43.

Wednesday sees lingering winds, a 30% chance of rain, a high of 60, and a low of 40.

Thursday offers partly cloudy skies, a high of 61, and an overnight low of 40.

Friday is mostly cloudy, hitting 62 as the high and dropping to 38 in the evening. The weekend clears up, warming to the higher 60s.

