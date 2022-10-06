Showgirls Among the 2 Dead, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

41
AJ McDougall
·1 min read
George Rose/Getty
George Rose/Getty

At least eight people were stabbed, two fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday by a suspect wielding a large kitchen knife, witnesses and Nevada authorities said.

The attack occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The wounded victims, three of whom remain in critical condition, were brought to local hospitals.

A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn. The man, not immediately identified by authorities, had a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves,” police told KTNV. A motive was not immediately shared.

Some of the victims were Las Vegas “showgirls”—performers known for taking photos with tourists along the Strip—according to two witnesses who spoke with a reporter for KTNV.

A woman who claimed to employ at least four of the wounded showgirls explained that, before the attack began, the suspect—armed with a knife—had approached the women, identifying himself as a chef. He attacked the group after the showgirls declined to take a picture with him, she said.

A large kitchen knife was recovered from the scene, according to police.

Traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down on Thursday afternoon as an investigation was conducted.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

