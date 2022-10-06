Showgirls Among the 2 Dead, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

George Rose/Getty

At least eight people were stabbed, two fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday by a suspect wielding a large kitchen knife, witnesses and Nevada authorities said.

The attack occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The wounded victims, three of whom remain in critical condition, were brought to local hospitals.

A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn. The man, not immediately identified by authorities, had a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves,” police told KTNV. A motive was not immediately shared.

Some of the victims were Las Vegas “showgirls”—performers known for taking photos with tourists along the Strip—according to two witnesses who spoke with a reporter for KTNV.

A woman who claimed to employ at least four of the wounded showgirls explained that, before the attack began, the suspect—armed with a knife—had approached the women, identifying himself as a chef. He attacked the group after the showgirls declined to take a picture with him, she said.

A large kitchen knife was recovered from the scene, according to police.

#BREAKING I’m speaking w/ woman who says 4 injured showgirls work for her. She says the suspect had a knife & claimed he was a chef & wanted to take a picture with the showgirls, when they said no that is when the stabbings started, we are waiting for info from Metro now @KTNV pic.twitter.com/MhqqjLTrcE — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 6, 2022

Traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down on Thursday afternoon as an investigation was conducted.

